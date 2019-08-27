Violent Juvenile Escapee Quinn Scaggs Busted After Alleged Pistol-Whippings

This morning, August 27, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced the capture of Quinn Scaggs, a violent juvenile offender who's been on the loose since escaping from the troubled Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden on June 25.

The CSPD reveals that Scaggs was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, as well as two robberies that took place over the weekend, both of which were marked by notable brutality.

According to the department, a male suspect entered a business on the 2500 block of Tenderfoot Hill Street at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, and held an employee at gunpoint while demanding money. Before splitting with an undisclosed amount of currency, the suspect allegedly pistol-whipped the victim in the head.

Less than an hour later, at 2:20 a.m. on the 24th, a male who matched the description of the person at the center of the previous crime stopped into a different business, on the 100 block of North Spruce Street, the CSPD adds. The individual is said to have demanded cash while holding a gun on two workers, then used the weapon to pistol-whip them both and fled.

This behavior is similar to actions at Lookout Mountain attributed to Scaggs by a knowledgeable source who spoke to Westword on the condition of anonymity. In October 2018, the source said, Scaggs was in the center's library when he began showing signs of an emotional meltdown. An employee subsequently attempted to de-escalate him, but the effort went terribly wrong. Scaggs allegedly lifted the staffer off the ground and then started beating him before shoving the man into some metal shelving that ripped open a cheek and gashed the tear duct in one eye. After the assault, Scaggs is said to have stood over the victim's battered body and asked, "How does it feel to taste your own blood?"

The employee underwent several surgeries on his eye and face, but never returned to Lookout Mountain, the source divulged.

At this point, it's unlikely that Scaggs will be returning to the youth services center. Since temporarily gaining freedom, he's turned eighteen, meaning that the robberies for which he's accused were committed when he was an adult.