Kayvan Khalatbari Suspends His Mayoral Campaign

Kayvan Khalatbari is suspending his campaign for mayor.
Khalatbari, a serial business owner, had up until this week been the main challenger to Mayor Michael Hancock, who is running for a third term in May 2019. But the race became decidedly more heated on Monday when former state senator Penfield Tate announced that he is also jumping into the mayoral race.
It's unclear how much Tate's candidacy is affecting Khalatbari's decision; Khalatbari tells Westword that he is formally suspending his campaign first thing on Wednesday morning and will be releasing a statement shortly thereafter providing details on his decision to bow out of the race. As of this writing, he would only say the decision was heartbreaking and is related to personal issues.
Khalatbari had first announced his campaign through a Westword article in February. He is well known in the Mile High City for his local businesses, including Sexy Pizza and cannabis consulting firm Denver Relief, which he's used to support arts and culture outfits including Birdy magazine and Sexpot Comedy. He has also been an advocate for the homeless, and was the person who captured a viral video in December 2016 showing Denver Police officers confiscating blankets from the homeless. For a non-establishment candidate, Khalatbari had been a successful campaigner — even out-raising Hancock at times — and he ran a progressive platform that included such ideas as public banks.
We will update this article once we have a full statement from Khalatbari.
