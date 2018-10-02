Kayvan Khalatbari Suspends His Mayoral Campaign

Kayvan Khalatbari is suspending his campaign for mayor.

Khalatbari, a serial business owner, had up until this week been the main challenger to Mayor Michael Hancock, who is running for a third term in May 2019. But the race became decidedly more heated on Monday when former state senator Penfield Tate announced that he is also jumping into the mayoral race.

It's unclear how much Tate's candidacy is affecting Khalatbari's decision; Khalatbari tells Westword that he is formally suspending his campaign first thing on Wednesday morning and will be releasing a statement shortly thereafter providing details on his decision to bow out of the race. As of this writing, he would only say the decision was heartbreaking and is related to personal issues.