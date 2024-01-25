Lauren Boebert and CD4 Opponents Talk Trash Ahead of First Republican Debate

click to enlarge Peter Yu, a Republican from Weld County, joined the crowded field earlier this month. Peter Yu/Facebook

Trent Leisy is a Donald Trump die-hard who refers to the billionaire as the "rightful president." Trent Leisy/Facebook

Former state senator Jerry Sonnenberg tossed his hat into the ring in December. Jerry Sonnenberg

State rep Richard Holthorf is one of the most outspoken candidates in the CD4 race. Richard Holtorf/Facebook

Although Democratic candidates will not be on the debate stage tonight, they were asked to participate in the Westword preview; Ike McCorkle, Karen Breslin and John Padora responded.



"The Republicans should be asked if extremist rhetoric and fanning the flames of insurrection is patriotic," McCorkle says. "They should be made to explain to veterans like myself how they can degrade and defy basic institutions like democratic elections, which we fought so hard to defend."



As for whether it's fair to judge Boebert on her personal life, Breslin responds: "Voters are entitled to choose the criteria they use to judge a candidate. It isn't unreasonable for voters to want a representative who doesn't make headlines for personal behavior, but politicians are people, too, and we can misstep and exercise bad judgment like anyone else."



Padora, a self-described "working-class person," says he is happy with the added attention that Boebert brings to the CD4 race, but that it's ultimately a bad look for her.



"While her own party was displeased to hear about her switch, I believe it shows the American people her true colors," Padora adds. "She is a carpetbagger who will abandon the people she claims to fight for. ... I look forward to showing folks in our district and across the country what we can accomplish when we talk to every voter, take no one for granted, and prioritize policies that put money back into the pockets of hardworking Americans."