Lauren Boebert and CD4 Opponents Talk Trash Ahead of First Republican Debate

"There are going to be a lot of candidates on stage Thursday, but I'm the only one who has stood up to Joe Biden and the swampy establishment in Congress while never compromising my conservative principles," Representative Lauren Boebert says.
All ten of the GOP candidates currently running to replace retiring Representative Ken Buck in CD4 were asked to participate in the debate, as well as our preview; Boebert and four of her Republican opponents — Jerry Sonnenberg, Richard Holtorf, Trent Leisy and Peter Yu — all spoke with Westword about the race, discussing everything from State Representative Mike Lynch's DUI coverup to Boebert's personal life.
Asked if it's fair to judge the congresswoman based on things that have happened in her life lately, such as the widely publicized fight with her ex-husband at a restaurant in Silt, Boebert takes a shot at Lynch: "Based on what I've seen this week, there are quite a few CD4 candidates that should be worrying about their own personal lives."
But Holtorf, the state rep for District 63, has professional concerns about Boebert's switch from the 3rd Congressional District to CD4: "She should've stayed in CD3 and represented her people and fought her race in her backyard instead of cutting and running to the Eastern Plains out of political expediency, to become now a swamp creature trying to hold on to that congressional job."
Asked what topic he hopes comes up tonight, Holtorf points to Boebert's campaign donations. "One of the questions I'd like to be asked is if Lauren Boebert is going to return all the money she raised in CD3 now that she's carpetbagging and leaving her district like a deserter," Holtorf says. "Is she going to give that money back because she's not going to represent those people anymore? Because she should. It's the ethical thing to do. You can't leave one part of the state and abandon it and think that everyone who ever wrote you a check for $10, $100, $1,000, that you shouldn't get a refund on your money. You're not getting that representation. So that's a good question to ask her."
Yu, a former congressional nominee and Weld County Republican, believes Boebert's entry in the CD4 race has created a negative image for the party. "From my conversations around the district, it does not appear that her switching districts has been well received by the constituents," he says.
"If Boebert was a fighter who stayed true to her beliefs, I’d support her all the way," says Leisy, a Weld County business owner. "Sadly, she has chosen to give up the fight to keep District 3 red and to allow Colorado the privilege of having two pro-Trump fighters in Congress."
Sonnenberg, a Logan County farmer and rancher who served in the Colorado Senate from 2017 to 2019, chooses to keep things fairly lighthearted. "Choices and competition are good," he says. "I look forward to showing the constituents of the 4th why I am a better choice."
But Sonnenberg isn't afraid to talk smack, either. "Integrity is foremost in my life," he says. "People can’t say one thing and do another and expect people to trust them as an elected official. This is for everyone, not just Boebert."
As for Boebert, though, "She doesn’t know the district or even the issues that affect this district," Sonnenberg adds. "I am an average, hardworking farm boy, just like much of this district, and that is what we need in Washington."
Boebert's switch to CD4 came in late December and caused a political uproar.
"I believe Boebert switching from District 3 to District 4, a district that is hundreds of miles away and more agriculturally based, is wrong," Leisy argues. "I believe candidates should not be allowed to run for office in districts that they don’t live in, let alone districts hundreds of miles away."
Adds Holtorf, "I don't know how Boebert thinks she's going to win the Eastern Plains with her carpetbagging."
All of the candidates who spoke with Westword say they plan to let their track records show why they're the best option for CD4.
"This is easy for voters," Boebert says. "All they need to do is compare my proven track record to those who have been voting as Diet Democrat in Denver. I'm looking forward to making that case directly to them over the coming months."
Notes Sonnenberg: "My track record is such that it shows that I can lead as a conservative and still get needed things accomplished by building relationships and figuring out how to solve problems."
Yu says, "I know that as a public servant, this is not a career; this is a temporary servitude to the people of this district, state and country. And in that time frame that I do serve, it will be my priority to always be available to meet and assist any constituent who needs my help. And I believe by setting an example of how a public servant should work and represent, is why I am the best Republican suited for this role."
Leisy tells Westword he's been showing CD4 voters that he's the best candidate and best Republican for the job by holding "pro-Trump convoys" to peacefully protest ballot removals with policy positions.
Holtorf believes voters are tired of career politicians as well as people who don't want to stick around for long, and he insists that he'll be a good alternative. "They just want a true genuine representative who's going to be their representative, never forget them and be there when they need them," he says. "Instead of acting like some celebrity...aka Lauren Boebert."
As for Lynch, Holtorf says he doesn't know how the former Colorado House minority leader can recover and successfully run for CD4 after the DUI revelation.
"Mike is my friend. He made a big mistake and he kept it quiet and covered it up, and that's unfortunate," Holtorf says. "He absolutely did the right thing by stepping down. In fact, I had a personal conversation with him and asked him to step down because we couldn't go through with this anymore. And I'm arguably one of his best friends in the Statehouse. He had to make that choice, and I think he made the right choice. And now that distraction is gone."
The candidates all say they'll uphold strong Republican values.
"I ran for Congress because I didn't want my boys to grow up in a socialist nation," Boebert says. "When we get President Trump back in office with Republican majorities in the House and Senate, we'll be able to prevent that from happening by securing our southern border, cutting our out-of-control federal spending, unleashing our American energy development, promoting American ranchers and farmers, and getting our troops and veterans the support they deserve."
Sonnenberg's major goals include dealing with the "huge immigration issues and inflation," he says. "Bidenomics has created an unsustainable economy, creating uncertainty in our country, and the amount of immigrants being bused to sanctuary cities like Denver is a problem for the whole state."
Leisy has a long list of topics he wants to tackle. "I will fight to end child trafficking, fight against voter fraud, fight for President Trump, fight to free and financially compensate all innocent January 6 protestors, outlaw chemtrails, secure the southern border, fight for medical freedom, and dismantle government agencies like the CDC, FBI, CIA and Department of Education," he says.
Yu's goals are to be a leader in spotlighting issues that are troubling Americans, including "immigration, national debt, energy, crime, drugs and health care," he says.
"Working to be on committees such as Commerce, Energy and Agriculture are necessary items for me," he adds. "As for items that I would hope to have a direct change in Colorado, it is my plan to be a strong leader of the Republican Party here in our state so that the state is more unified moving forward and we can move the needle on important items in Colorado."
All of the candidates say they're looking forward to the debate. Boebert hopes one of the candidates — she doesn't specify who — gets put on the hot seat with this question: "What makes you think your track record of getting steamrolled by Jared Polis qualifies you to take on the swamp?"
Holtorf would like an opportunity to explain last week's controversial abortion comments, when he admitted to paying for an abortion for one of his past girlfriends and said it helped her "live her best life."
Although Democratic candidates will not be on the debate stage tonight, they were asked to participate in the Westword preview; Ike McCorkle, Karen Breslin and John Padora responded.
"The Republicans should be asked if extremist rhetoric and fanning the flames of insurrection is patriotic," McCorkle says. "They should be made to explain to veterans like myself how they can degrade and defy basic institutions like democratic elections, which we fought so hard to defend."
As for whether it's fair to judge Boebert on her personal life, Breslin responds: "Voters are entitled to choose the criteria they use to judge a candidate. It isn't unreasonable for voters to want a representative who doesn't make headlines for personal behavior, but politicians are people, too, and we can misstep and exercise bad judgment like anyone else."
Padora, a self-described "working-class person," says he is happy with the added attention that Boebert brings to the CD4 race, but that it's ultimately a bad look for her.
"While her own party was displeased to hear about her switch, I believe it shows the American people her true colors," Padora adds. "She is a carpetbagger who will abandon the people she claims to fight for. ... I look forward to showing folks in our district and across the country what we can accomplish when we talk to every voter, take no one for granted, and prioritize policies that put money back into the pockets of hardworking Americans."
Boebert knows she will have a huge target on her back at the debate and moving forward. That won't stop her from winning over locals, she tells Westword.
"Voters know my proven track record of legislative wins and unflinching commitment to conservative principles speaks for itself," Boebert says. "I've spoken directly to Coloradans and taken accountability for my actions, which seems to be a very difficult thing for other CD4 candidates to do."
Boebert adds, "I'm committed to earning the votes of conservatives in CD4 and making sure they feel like they are represented every day in the swamp. For fifteen rounds of voting last January, with the establishment and media frothing at the mouth to demand I back down, I didn't flinch, and I delivered the results the American people deserve. I've seen and dealt with much worse than anything I'll see on that stage Thursday. Bring it."
The debate starts at 6 p.m. today, January 25, at the Fort Lupton Recreation Center; it's sponsored by the Republican Women of Weld.