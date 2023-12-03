 Lauren Boebert Is Concerned About Colorado Jobs, Primarily Hers | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Opinion

Boebert Beat: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Losing

President Joe Biden made the sign of the cross when he mentioned her name in Pueblo. She'll have a devil of a time saving her seat.
December 3, 2023
That sour taste in your mouth, Representative Boebert? That's from your night at the Buell, and your voters feel the same way.
That sour taste in your mouth, Representative Boebert? That's from your night at the Buell, and your voters feel the same way. YouTube
Share this:
’Tis the season...for the Boebert campaign to start considering some hard truths. Because it's beginning to look a lot like losing — her CD3 seat, that is.

The latest installment began with President Joe Biden's visit to Pueblo, where he made news primarily for crossing himself before invoking Boebert's name, then proceeded to skewer her directly — a relative rarity for the beleaguered Commander-in-Chief, who usually chooses discretion over derision. While visiting CS Wind on November 29 after a campaign stop in Denver (where he also name-checked the congresswoman), Biden said that Boebert, "along with every single Republican colleague, voted against the infrastructure law that made these investments in jobs possible, and that's not hyperbole, that's a fact." Another fact: That infrastructure law is what directly led to hundreds of new jobs in renewable energy at CS Wind. Boebert responded with a canned comment: "Families in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District are being crushed by so-called 'Bidenomics.' On Joe Biden's watch, credit card debt, inflation, groceries, and gas prices have all reached record highs. These high prices are squeezing working-class Coloradans and rural America. Rather than cutting wasteful federal spending and unleashing American energy production, Joe Biden continues to pander to radical extremists, lock up more land, and spend his time focused on campaign stunts and vacations rather than doing the job he was elected to do." It was such a non-response to what's actually going on in Pueblo, it could have been written weeks before, or about any issue. But then, neither Boebert nor her people have ever been big on making a clear and salient point, or even an effective argument.

They're certainly not making one for her re-election. Boebert's Beetlejuice scandal might finally be fading, but her numbers are dropping as fast as her hand into the lap of the dude who accompanied her to the Buell that fateful night. Sure, she's concerned about jobs...but primarily keeping hers.

So now Boebert is taking a page from her orange-hued hero, becoming ever more extreme, petty and insulting. She lashed out at opponent Adam Frisch on X, calling him "Aspen Adam" and claiming that Frisch was "so scared of Biden’s sinking poll #’s that he declined to join him on the campaign trail in Pueblo today." In fact, Frisch was attending the Colorado Ag Water Summit in Loveland, some 175 miles away — an event Frisch had on his schedule for weeks before Biden rescheduled the Pueblo appearance initially postponed by Hamas's attack on Israel.

She maintained her absolute and unwavering support for fellow ethically challenged representative George Santos, a liar so brazen and ridiculous that even the majority of a bought-and-sold far-right GOP can no longer abide him. Boebert was one of only 114 people in the U.S. House of Representatives (and one of two here in Colorado, the other being Doug Lamborn — voters of CD5, please take note) who wanted to defend someone who's a proven serial liar, only out for his own self-aggrandizement, guilty of any number of ethical and legal breaches, there not to serve the country and its people, but to personally profit and nothing more. And yes, we're still talking about Santos here, but how terrifying for America is it that while reading that sentence, you weren't sure which Republican politician we were actually talking about?

On the last day of November, Boebert put out a plaintiff plea on X, begging for campaign money from voters who can't afford it but still vote against their own interests. The message clearly calls out Frisch, but also GOP boogeyman George Soros and his "dark money," which the current Republican party really hates, as long as it's not the dark money that's kept them and their empty, intolerant rhetoric politically afloat for the last decade-plus.
But it's not just Frisch who has Boebert worried; she's desperate to raise money to first fight a primary opponent: Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd, who's continuing to rack up Colorado's conservative endorsements from those with one foot left in reality. Hurd earned the thumbs-up from Rio Grande County Commissioner Ty Gates last week, joining former Governor Bill Owens, former U.S. senator Hank Brown, former Colorado attorney general John Suthers, and former University of Colorado president Bruce Benson. That's quite a bit of state GOP star power, formerly speaking.

If the responses to Boebert's call for cash on X are any indication, her request for contributions is falling on deaf ears — or at least, her formerly vociferous supporters are no longer taking the time to post their Boebert defenses, let alone give her any of their hard-earned cash. Here are just a few of the social media responses that have Boebert's campaign workers feeling the financial pinch...and likely making the sign of the cross over their updated résumés.

Some had some fun with wordplay:
While others didn't bother beating around the Buell-audience bush:
Others took a slightly more distanced view of the whole spectacle:
The photoshop fans had their moment, too:
And so did those who see Boebert's tenure in Congress as only part of a much larger problem in American governance:
And then there was the consensus of the majority of responses, much to the chagrin of Boebert and her ever-smaller number of small-minded supporters:
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.
Contact: Teague Bohlen

Trending

Deion Sanders Being "Sportsperson of the Year" Has People Talking

Sports

Deion Sanders Being "Sportsperson of the Year" Has People Talking

By Catie Cheshire
Denver DA Blasts High Crime Rate Claims About LoDo, Gives Thoughts on City's Current State

Crime

Denver DA Blasts High Crime Rate Claims About LoDo, Gives Thoughts on City's Current State

By Catie Cheshire
Pro-Palestine Protesters Clash With Attendees at Global Conference for Israel

News

Pro-Palestine Protesters Clash With Attendees at Global Conference for Israel

By Hannah Metzger
Wife of Jeffco Murder-Suicide Suspect Told Cops He Was Suicidal a Month Before Their Deaths

Crime

Wife of Jeffco Murder-Suicide Suspect Told Cops He Was Suicidal a Month Before Their Deaths

By Chris Perez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation