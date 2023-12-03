Boebert Beat: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Losing

The latest installment began with President Joe Biden's visit to Pueblo, where he made news primarily for crossing himself before invoking Boebert's name, then proceeded to skewer her directly — a relative rarity for the beleaguered Commander-in-Chief, who usually chooses discretion over derision. While visiting CS Wind on November 29 after a campaign stop in Denver (where he also name-checked the congresswoman), Biden said that Boebert, "along with every single Republican colleague, voted against the infrastructure law that made these investments in jobs possible, and that's not hyperbole, that's a fact." Another fact: That infrastructure law is what directly led to hundreds of new jobs in renewable energy at CS Wind.
Boebert responded with a canned comment: "Families in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District are being crushed by so-called 'Bidenomics.' On Joe Biden's watch, credit card debt, inflation, groceries, and gas prices have all reached record highs. These high prices are squeezing working-class Coloradans and rural America. Rather than cutting wasteful federal spending and unleashing American energy production, Joe Biden continues to pander to radical extremists, lock up more land, and spend his time focused on campaign stunts and vacations rather than doing the job he was elected to do." It was such a non-response to what's actually going on in Pueblo, it could have been written weeks before, or about any issue. But then, neither Boebert nor her people have ever been big on making a clear and salient point, or even an effective argument.
Remember people: Lauren thinks job creation for her constituents is a bad thing.— Lynda hates GOP thugs (@IvanasStairCam) November 30, 2023
Good thing Biden is focused on jobs not handjobs.pic.twitter.com/d6Sz99wD0v
They're certainly not making one for her re-election. Boebert's Beetlejuice scandal might finally be fading, but her numbers are dropping as fast as her hand into the lap of the dude who accompanied her to the Buell that fateful night. Sure, she's concerned about jobs...but primarily keeping hers.
So now Boebert is taking a page from her orange-hued hero, becoming ever more extreme, petty and insulting. She lashed out at opponent Adam Frisch on X, calling him "Aspen Adam" and claiming that Frisch was "so scared of Biden’s sinking poll #’s that he declined to join him on the campaign trail in Pueblo today." In fact, Frisch was attending the Colorado Ag Water Summit in Loveland, some 175 miles away — an event Frisch had on his schedule for weeks before Biden rescheduled the Pueblo appearance initially postponed by Hamas's attack on Israel.
She maintained her absolute and unwavering support for fellow ethically challenged representative George Santos, a liar so brazen and ridiculous that even the majority of a bought-and-sold far-right GOP can no longer abide him. Boebert was one of only 114 people in the U.S. House of Representatives (and one of two here in Colorado, the other being Doug Lamborn — voters of CD5, please take note) who wanted to defend someone who's a proven serial liar, only out for his own self-aggrandizement, guilty of any number of ethical and legal breaches, there not to serve the country and its people, but to personally profit and nothing more. And yes, we're still talking about Santos here, but how terrifying for America is it that while reading that sentence, you weren't sure which Republican politician we were actually talking about?
On the last day of November, Boebert put out a plaintiff plea on X, begging for campaign money from voters who can't afford it but still vote against their own interests. The message clearly calls out Frisch, but also GOP boogeyman George Soros and his "dark money," which the current Republican party really hates, as long as it's not the dark money that's kept them and their empty, intolerant rhetoric politically afloat for the last decade-plus.
But it's not just Frisch who has Boebert worried; she's desperate to raise money to first fight a primary opponent: Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd, who's continuing to rack up Colorado's conservative endorsements from those with one foot left in reality. Hurd earned the thumbs-up from Rio Grande County Commissioner Ty Gates last week, joining former Governor Bill Owens, former U.S. senator Hank Brown, former Colorado attorney general John Suthers, and former University of Colorado president Bruce Benson. That's quite a bit of state GOP star power, formerly speaking.
With the end-of-month deadline upon us, I'm asking each and every one of you for help ensuring my campaign has the resources to win.— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 30, 2023
If we lose Colorado's 3rd District, the House is in MAJOR jeopardy of falling into Democrat hands.
My opponent has plenty of funding from Soros…
If the responses to Boebert's call for cash on X are any indication, her request for contributions is falling on deaf ears — or at least, her formerly vociferous supporters are no longer taking the time to post their Boebert defenses, let alone give her any of their hard-earned cash. Here are just a few of the social media responses that have Boebert's campaign workers feeling the financial pinch...and likely making the sign of the cross over their updated résumés.
Some had some fun with wordplay:
While others didn't bother beating around the Buell-audience bush:
i always love when politicians do a big giveaway contest for their donors—have you considered maybe a drawing for a night at the theatre?— Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) November 30, 2023
Others took a slightly more distanced view of the whole spectacle:
Nobody wants to finance you having sexual relations with children present. You should just resign.pic.twitter.com/7vm5F11LTb— Eugene (@Democracy1stE) November 30, 2023
The photoshop fans had their moment, too:
Every Boobert post turns into a promotion for Adam Frisch. It's kinda funny.— Captain Spatchcock (@marketamp) November 30, 2023
And so did those who see Boebert's tenure in Congress as only part of a much larger problem in American governance:
Your days are so numbered. pic.twitter.com/h83cFjGOds— Darcy 🌊🌊🌊💙💙💙 (@DarcyBlueMesa) November 30, 2023
And then there was the consensus of the majority of responses, much to the chagrin of Boebert and her ever-smaller number of small-minded supporters:
#VoteBlueToStopTheStupid pic.twitter.com/EueBNxsjit— 💭 Motherguz (@jnamzug) November 30, 2023
November 30, 2023