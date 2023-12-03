Boebert Beat: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Losing

Remember people: Lauren thinks job creation for her constituents is a bad thing.



Good thing Biden is focused on jobs not handjobs.pic.twitter.com/d6Sz99wD0v — Lynda hates GOP thugs (@IvanasStairCam) November 30, 2023

With the end-of-month deadline upon us, I'm asking each and every one of you for help ensuring my campaign has the resources to win.



If we lose Colorado's 3rd District, the House is in MAJOR jeopardy of falling into Democrat hands.



My opponent has plenty of funding from Soros… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 30, 2023

i always love when politicians do a big giveaway contest for their donors—have you considered maybe a drawing for a night at the theatre? — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) November 30, 2023

Nobody wants to finance you having sexual relations with children present. You should just resign.pic.twitter.com/7vm5F11LTb — Eugene (@Democracy1stE) November 30, 2023

Every Boobert post turns into a promotion for Adam Frisch. It's kinda funny. — Captain Spatchcock (@marketamp) November 30, 2023

Your days are so numbered. pic.twitter.com/h83cFjGOds — Darcy 🌊🌊🌊💙💙💙 (@DarcyBlueMesa) November 30, 2023