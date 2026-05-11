Politics & Government

Lauren Boebert Says “Demonic” Forces Are Behind UFO Activity

"This is in the Bible," the congresswoman said, blaming the aerial phenomena on portals, fallen angels and the Nephilim.
By Hannah MetzgerMay 11, 2026
An FBI composite sketch depicting reports of a massive metallic object materializing out of a bright light, then immediately disappearing, in September 2023.

U.S. Department of War/Evan Semón
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The truth is out there…the gospel truth, apparently.

The Pentagon released 158 government files related to unidentified flying objects on May 8, bringing to light previously classified documents. The files detail reports of unexplained aerial phenomena, ranging from a 12-foot floating cylinder in Germany in 1945 to “super hot” hovering orbs in the United States in 2025.

Now, a member of Colorado’s Congressional delegation is crying demons. U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert traced alleged alien activity to biblical origins in an interview with Sean Feucht on the Christian podcast Breakthrough Hour.

“What I’ve seen, I wouldn’t put it as a ‘Marvin the Martian’ kind of thing, but I do believe that this is more spiritual and, if you really want to go there, demonic,” Boebert said in the interview posted on May 8. “I don’t think that they are aliens as we have thought for most of our lives.”

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The Pentagon has not blamed the contents of the UFO files on aliens. All of the recently released documents are unresolved cases, according to the U.S. Department of War, noting that the department “will pursue the truth and share our findings with the American people.”

Boebert, on the other hand, attributed the events to portals, fallen angels and the Nephilim biblical giants.

“The more I look into this, the more I see the Old Testament and what was told to us there of fallen angels and Nephilim,” Boebert said. “I mean, this is in the Bible. There’s nothing that says that fallen angels, that Nephilim, just disappeared. I believe that this could be an aspect of it. There are things that we have seen that could resemble portals.”

During the interview, Boebert also disclosed that the public will apparently not be privy to all of the government’s UFO files, despite orders from President Donald Trump.

“Not everything will be released as promised,” Boebert said. “We’re already being told in secret rooms and SCIFs and classified briefings that some of the images and videos that have been obtained over the years will release locations of where our military was present and the operations that were taking place. So, I already know that a lot of the stuff is not going to be released.”

Boebert’s alien comments came during a conversation in which Feucht criticized the “Islamification” of Texas, and Boebert spoke of the “spiritual warfare” she has experienced.

Boebert even claimed to have had a vision of “Satan himself” telling her, “I will get your children. I don’t care about you, but I want your legacy” after she had her first son.

That son grew up to repeatedly land in legal trouble for child abuse, theft and careless driving. So maybe we should take Boebert’s preaching a little more seriously.

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Hannah Metzger is a staff writer at Westword, reporting on news, arts and culture since joining the staff in October 2023. She previously worked at publications including Colorado Politics and the Denver Gazette, where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news. Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.

hannah.metzger@westword.com

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