Lauren Boebert’s son charged again, this time for sexual exploitation of a child

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert walks through the halls of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., in 2023.

It’s been a while since Colorado House Representative Lauren Boebert’s son, Tyler, was charged with a crime — around six months, actually.

The 21-year-old son of the controversial congresswoman was charged on Aug. 6 in Garfield County with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court records. The three sexual exploitation charges include possessing exploitative videos, having the intent to distribute exploitative material and enticing sexual activities with a minor. That’s five felonies overall.

Tyler was arrested by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend, with the charges stretching back to an alleged incident on Jan. 1, 2024. He is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond. Westword reached out to the county court for the arrest affidavit, but has not heard back by the time of this report.

This isn’t the first time Tyler has been in legal trouble, with multiple charges and police run-ins stemming back to when he was a teenager.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the This Week’s Top Stories newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: ICYMI: Today’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

In September 2022, he was issued a “careless driving causing bodily injury” ticket in connection with a late-night car crash in which he flipped his father’s SUV into a Garfield County creek bed. In February 2024, Tyler was arrested and charged with felonies over a series of thefts from vehicles and for using stolen credit cards at gas stations in Rifle and Parachute. He eventually pleaded guilty to a single charge of attempting to commit identity theft and was given a two-year deferred judgment, allowing the felony to be cleared from his record upon successfully completing his 24-month probation term.

He was charged with criminal negligence in 2025 after his two-year-old son was found walking around alone outside of their Weld County home. Then, in February 2026, he was charged with the same thing again for a similar situation.

In a strange rant in May, Lauren Boebert talked about demons and UFOs, claiming Satan told her he would get her children and that he wanted her “legacy” after Tyler was born. She didn’t mention any omens after his arrest, instead telling Westword on Aug. 10, “I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time.”

Tyler is set to appear in court for a bond hearing on Aug. 19.