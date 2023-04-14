Lauren Boebert's Son Fails to Show in Court — Unbeknownst to Mom

On Monday, April 10, Representative Lauren Boebert's eldest son, Tyler, was supposed to appear in court for a mandatory review hearing related to a September 2022 car crash that left a friend hospitalized and led to a misdemeanor charge of "careless driving causing bodily harm."
It would have been the last pit stop on Tyler's months-long road of legal drama, with the hearing centering on an order to attend the state's "Alive at 25" driver awareness program. Prosecutors in Glenwood Springs had dropped his case down to a "defective vehicle for headlights" ticket in a plea deal.
But according to the Garfield County Clerk's Office, Tyler didn't show.
To make matters worse, Colorado's 3rd Congressional District representative was unaware that her son had missed his court date. "She did not know," says a source in the Boebert camp.
In many cases, an arrest warrant is issued for a defendant who misses a court date. But that's unlikely to happen in Tyler's case. "The judge ordered the clerk to send a letter to the defendant with a stay of execution on the bench warrant," says Clerk of Court Dawn Garey.
On April 11, the court updated its system to show that Tyler had called the clerk's office to get his hearing rescheduled for April 24.
Noble D'Amato, Tyler's friend who was injured in the car crash, says he's completely baffled by his former pal's failure to appear in court.
"Really, like what the fuck?" D'Amato says. "What else are you doing? Like, go to your court date. I would try to be like, 'Oh, shit, I should be on my best behavior.' Not even best behavior — I'd just try and be responsible."
D'Amato recalls, referencing an April 10 Westword story. "And then he got pissed off and was like 'Fuck you!' and trying to play the victim. I blocked him, because honestly, I don't need the anxiety."
Asked why Tyler didn't show up to court, a spokesperson for Representative Boebert didn't provide an answer. An emailed statement did not reference the 2022 crash, but did include comments about President Joe Biden's son and Westword's original piece.
"If you want to write a hit piece on a politician’s son, go after Hunter Biden," the spokesperson said. "Congresswoman Boebert’s children are not public figures, and they never sought to profit off of her public service. They are just trying to live their normal lives, and it would be nice if liberal reporters allowed them to do so. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden made $83,000 per month as a member of Burisma’s board, all in an effort for him to profit off of his dad’s position as Vice President."
On April 13 — the same day that Boebert's spokesperson sent Westword that statement — Representative Boebert tweeted: "Hunter Biden should not be on foreign trips with Joe Biden while under federal investigation. Is this really the image America wants to project to the world?"
Hours later, Boebert sent another message: "The Biden Crime Family's corruption is a black hole that seems to have no end. Accountability is a must!"
Meanwhile, her spokesperson offered this regarding Tyler’s court date: "All that happened is he got a continuance. The hearing on April 24 is only for him to present his Alive at 25 Driving Education certificate. Tyler has already completed the class and has done all he needs to do."
Court no-shows apparently run in the family.
According to court records, Lauren Bobert has received a summons or been arrested at least four times in the past decade. A 2016 careless driving incident resulted in her being tossed in jail for approximately 100 minutes for failing to appear in court, according to the Denver Post.
In 2015, Boebert got hit with a disorderly conduct charge related to an incident at a music festival near Grand Junction, then missed her court date.
“I am now aware today is Friday,” she wrote on August 28, 2015, mere hours after she was supposed to be in court, the Post reported. A hearing was rescheduled for November 20 — but Boebert missed that one, too.
“I apologize for irresponsibly wasting the courts time with this matter," Boebert wrote the court after that no-show. "I want nothing more than to be finished with this case, as it is not something I keep on the forefront of my thinking."
An arrest warrant was issued in December 2015, and Boebert was later apprehended by sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear, according to the Post. She eventually got the disorderly conduct charge dismissed after prosecutors determined there was “no reasonable likelihood of conviction should (the) case go to trial.”
Boebert critics have continually called out the congresswoman for putting her personal life and family in the spotlight, sending out Christmas cards with her children holding guns and tweeting about them. And she recently revealed that Tyler, who turned eighteen last month, will soon be a father.
"Obviously, I'm a Christian, and there are standards that we like to uphold, but none of us do it perfectly," she said during a March 30 interview on The Rubin Report. "We can nitpick what the Bible says is right and wrong, but I think just having that heart posture of wanting to serve God, it's so important."
According to the Boebert source, Tyler would like to stay out of the public eye, no matter what his mother may say. "He has no interest in public office," the source says. "He works, and is just trying to get by. Obviously, there's the news about his girlfriend being pregnant and all that. I think he's really trying to buckle down and, you know, work hard and just find a way to support his kid and all that."
The source also says that Boebert didn't intend to make Tyler's impending fatherhood public, and only did so after the American Muckrakers PAC published a story.
"Obviously, this is not the ideal," the source says. "But what's done is done. It's good that he's working, it's good that he's trying to be responsible. But that was not something that was put out there to be celebrated as some reporters jumped on."
Boebert's spokesperson told Westword that "Tyler never asked to be in the spotlight," adding: "He is just a young man trying to live his life as a private citizen."
Describing the 2022 incident that left D'Amato hospitalized — and led to Tyler being charged criminally with careless driving causing bodily injury — the rep said, "A private citizen getting a traffic infraction is not news. This has nothing to do with the Congresswoman's role as a legislator."
D'Amato confirms that Tyler doesn't want to follow in his mother's political footsteps. "He hates the fact he's in all this politics shit because of his mom," he says. "I honestly think he's tired of it all, really."
So why not just show up for court? "I think he's just scared to get it resolved," D'Amato says. "I honestly have no idea why he would not appear. It doesn't make it any better for his case, if I was trying to sue. It's not my fault that I have to deal with all this. But it's his fault that he has to deal with things — he's just not taking responsibility."