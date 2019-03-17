Op-Ed: Colorado Democrats Refuse to Read

It seems that once a year, we hear about a bill that is well over 2,000 pages long. Assuming you are like the majority of people, you wonder how our lawmakers can read 2,000 pages of a bill while reading and voting on everything else that happens during the legislative session. Last week we saw such a bill come to the state Senate for a vote. Senate Republicans asked for a full reading of the law — a practice that is required but apparently uncommon — which was then characterized as “gamesmanship” and “Trumpian” by Representative Leslie Herod, the vice chair of the Committee on Legal Services.

Three hours into a reading that was projected to take sixty when done by living, breathing human beings, Democrat senators decided that they would comply with the request for a full reading, but would have computers do the reading at a pace that was unintelligible to anyone. Even with the assistance of computers, it took several more hours to finish a full reading of the bill. This is not surprising, given that a single sentence in the bill — regulating the sale of real estate — contains over 400 words.

To her credit, Representative Herod did also say that “Coloradans deserve better,” and we do deserve better. We deserve better than to have laws that are 2,000 pages long. We deserve to know that our elected representatives are reading and understanding the laws that they are signing. For all anyone knows, the regulations on barbers and cosmetologists — buried in the 2,000 pages of text — may have mandated a minimum number of mullets and a maximum amount of dye that can be used on hair in a given day.