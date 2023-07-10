Mark Ferrandino Tapped by Governor Polis to Lead State Planning and Budget





One of Colorado's most well-known public officials has another new gig.Mark Ferrandino will step up to work in the Office of State Planning and Budgeting — where he'll be able to hone his decades of experience in handling finances — after being appointed by Governor Jared Polis on Monday, July 10.The political stalwart has been working in the Polis administration as executive director of Colorado's Department of Revenue since 2020, and he has a laundry list of other state titles and jobs on his resume, including Deputy Superintendent of Operations, Chief Financial Officer of the Denver Public Schools, member of the Joint Budget Committee, and a stint as Speaker of the House of Representatives.Ferrandino, a Democrat, notably became the first openly gay man to work in the Colorado Legislature in 2007, when he was appointed by a committee to take over Legislative District 2 — which cover parts of south central Denver — after two-term Congressman Mike Cerbo resigned to head the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, aka AFL-CIO.While serving as a legislator from 2007 to 2015, Ferrandino specialized in handling state coffers as a member of the Joint Budgeting Committee, which writes the state budget each year. He is also credited for helping cut state expenses by $5 billion during the Great Recession.Over the years, Ferrandino has championed bills that protected the pocketbooks of the state's low- and middle-income residents. He was an early opponent to payday lenders in the state and spearheaded a bill that kept their interest rates below 300 percent. He advocated for TABOR reform, which limits how much the revenue the state can keep and spend — and pushed legislation that gave homeowners ninety days to work out financial solutions if they're facing foreclosure.Since then, Ferrandino has continued to take the helm of various prestigious offices.The Colorado House Democrats made him the state's first gay speaker of the House in 2012 — a seat he held until 2015. Ferrandino worked for Denver Public Schools for four years and as the deputy superintendent for more than year before eventually becoming the treasurer for the Colorado Democratic Party.A year after Polis took office as America's first gay governor in 2019, he appointed Ferrandino to lead the Department of Revenue in late 2020. Now, he hopes the financial heavyweight can help get things done in the state's planning and budget office.Ferrandino will be taking over for Lauren Larson, who ran the State Planning and Budgeting office since Polis was elected in 2018. Polis plans to begin the search for the new executive director of the Department of Revenue "in the near future," according to his office.