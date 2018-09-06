Suspect Arrested in Connection to August Triple Homicide on South Broadway

Denver police have arrested a man suspected of carrying out a triple homicide last month near the South Broadway and I-25 interchange. Today, September 6, 38-year-old Maurice Butler has been named as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Nicole Boston, 28, Jerome Coronado, 39, and Christopher Zamudio, 45, in August.
The three victims' bodies were discovered on August 9 in some shrubs behind a warehouse near the Broadway and I-25 RTD bus and train station. All three victims had been experiencing homelessness and had been camping nearby when they were shot.
According to the Denver Police Department, Butler has been in custody since August 13, when he was detained on suspicion of a parole violation and possessing a controlled substance.
The department has reason to believe that Butler was familiar with two of the three victims, says DPD spokesman Sonny Jackson, though didn't say which victims, specifically, or give a motive beyond noting, "this was not a random incident.”
The Denver District Attorney's office has yet to file any charges against Butler, but Jackson says he expects that to occur "within days."
