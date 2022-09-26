Broncos Fans on Twitter Pissed, Pleased by Win Over 49ers

Triumphs don't get much uglier. The Broncos' offense put up a gobsmacking nine three-and-outs over the course of the game, and punter Corliss Waitman booted the ball away ten times, or once every six minutes of game time. Indeed, Waitman's foot was so busy and so effective — his kicks averaged 47.6 yards and repeatedly pinned the 49ers deep — that it was legitimately in the running, so to speak, for the contest's offensive star.
For his part, Wilson managed just 184 yards passing on twenty completions (out of 34 attempts), and while his receivers dropped a number of balls that hit them in the hands, far too many of his throws were so embarrassingly errant that he should have changed his first name from Russ to Rust for the night. His ineffectiveness made it easy for the 49ers' stout defense to key on running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, whose numbers fell far short of outstanding — and even though Gordon is being portrayed as a hero in some quarters after he scored Denver's first red-zone touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter, he narrowly missed being the goat (the old-fashioned kind, not the Greatest Of All Time) when his two fumbles weren't recovered by guys wearing a San Francisco jersey.
On the positive side, the Broncos committed just five penalties for thirty yards after attracting 25 yellow flags in the first two match-ups combined, and Hackett, who hired ex-Baltimore Ravens assistant Jerry Rosburg to serve as a game-management consultant, didn't commit the kind of clock errors that had marred weeks one and two. Wilson, meanwhile, began taking more chances as time ticked down, to positive effect, and the defense turned in by far its best performance to date, largely neutralizing fearsome offensive weapons such as Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, not to mention quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who helped seal San Francisco's fate by way of a safety recorded after he stepped out of the end zone in the middle of a play.
But even counting that gift of two points, the Broncos registered only eleven in all — fewer than the sixteen apiece during the previous two games. The explosion of points the combination of Hackett and Wilson promised has yet to ignite — hence the frustration that's been exhibited by Broncos Country since the final whistle blew last night.
Continue to count down our picks for the most memorable tweets about the results:
Number 20:
They managed 11 whole points, and 2 came from Garoppolo. Barely beat the Texans, should’ve lost this one 10-9 to a team without their starting QB, and your $250 million QB couldn’t get it up to beat his shitty former team.— Collins (@CollinsSep2022) September 26, 2022
Your team sucks, Tanner. And you’re bragging.
Number 19:
@Broncos The defense should be celebrating not the offense, like come on now we suck on the offense side of the ball. It seem like Russ and the rest of the team not on the same page. Defense been showing up since week one— Kev (@KevinGresham121) September 26, 2022
Number 18:
“Broncos Nation… Let’s Ride. (Cause we suck!)” - @DangeRussWilson— (@_DreStylus_) September 26, 2022
Number 17:
Broncos defeat 49ers in ugly, offensively anemic 'Sunday Night Football' game https://t.co/XGu5goC1o9 via @Yahoo After the fumbles, INTs, offsides, dropped passes and Horrible throws by both teams I can’t believe the players get paid to SUCK!— Arrow Smith (@ArrowTSmith) September 26, 2022
Number 16:
@Broncos Here is your New head coach. He had the def playing beast mode, not like our offense. The play calling sucks on offense. Hackett can't hack it as a head coach !!! Def is the reason we are winning https://t.co/u09MsOPQvJ— Stop media government brain washing (@FTGPatriotEagle) September 26, 2022
Number 15:
Broncos suck. You were wrong…and at the end of the year you will deny ever saying it.— T (@justagu39669288) September 26, 2022
Number 14:
BRONCOS SUCK— (@pr3ttyuce) September 26, 2022
Number 13:
How bout your stinky offense? #broncossuck #russisoverhyped— Those_R_Fax (@Those_R_Fax) September 26, 2022
Number 12:
I can understand booing your team when they absolutely suck. But the broncos fans are trashy for booing a head coach and a QB with a new system. 2-1. Lol That’s just not right.— L3GENDxALLEN (@L3GENDxALLEN) September 26, 2022
Number 11:
Let’s enjoy this win broncos but we still suck our offense got a long ways to go— The Motivation (@Guddadadon15) September 26, 2022
Number 10:
Broncos offense SUCKS but I’ll take the win— Kai (@_KaiTheCreator_) September 26, 2022
Number 9:
That was amazing defense and incredible punting by the @Broncos to win a game as a TEAM! Haters like you are going to suck it…#BroncosCountry #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/zlRx5YYWSm— JordanSmooth (@JordanSmooth4) September 26, 2022
Number 8:
how i’m walking into work tomorrow like the Broncos didn’t just suck ass for three quarters tonight pic.twitter.com/cfYQQflqD8— Ty 🪬 (@justTylen) September 26, 2022
Number 7:
Please stop we won sure but we still suck— Al Horford Fan club (@celtic_husker) September 26, 2022
Number 6:
Honest question. Does the play calling suck, is Wilson at fault or is our WR room not as talented as assumed?? One thing is for sure the @Broncos defense is LEGIT!! #BroncosCountry— Dan Broncos/Nuggets/Avalanche/Rockies (@DaNverFan4evr) September 26, 2022
Number 5:
We might suck and look like Russ only cooks hotdog water, but we are tied with the chiefs for first in our division! Hahaha— Jake Firkins (@dirtyfirks) September 26, 2022
Broncos country!!! let’s ride!!!!
Number 4:
Wow . That was amazing . Broncos sucked at catching but didn’t suck at fumbles or interceptions or sacking . That defense is excellent— Sparkly Pants - (@FyteTyrants) September 26, 2022
Number 3:
GOD BLESS THE DENVER BRONCOS. IT DOESN’T MATTER HOW MUCH YOU SUCK WHEN YOUR OPPONENT SUCKS EVEN HARDER. FIRE EVERYONE AFTER THIS SEASON IS OVER— George Wachington (@GeorgeWashingm1) September 26, 2022
Number 2:
@Broncos I still say this Head Coach sucks.— RDK (@rdk_rdk19736446) September 26, 2022
Number 1:
Absolutely embarrassing but the Broncos are 2-1 tied at the top of the division. And I’m not apologizing for anything (but I know we suck.) #BroncosCountry— Mr. Unlimited SafeTake (@PardonMyBurner) September 26, 2022