Ten Busts in Deadly Mongols-Hells Angels Motorcycle Group Fight

The incident turned out to be much more than that. The APD's investigation into what the department accurately describes as a "chaotic scene" wound up lasting around a year and a half and involved numerous law enforcement agencies in multiple states. Finally, on January 31, police revealed the arrests of ten men allegedly involved in the beef between two so-called OMGs, or outlaw motorcycle groups: the Mongols Motorcycle Club (MMC) and the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC). The ten, all reportedly affiliated with the Mongols, face more than thirty charges, including first-degree murder and violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, or COCCA.
In addition, the suspects are accused of having "assaulted and attempted to murder" two other members of the HAMC, with which Henderson was affiliated, and "a community member who tried to help the injured was severely beaten with a helmet and run over with a motorcycle," sustaining "life-long injuries" as a result. Also seriously injured were two other community members who'd been riding motorcycles nearby; MMC members are said to have run them off the road.
In the immediate aftermath of the violent rumble at Jake's, much of the attention went to Ryan McPherson, lead singer and acoustic guitarist for the classic-rock band Nightwolf, who was playing there on the evening of the attack. McPherson wasn't shot, but bandmates who took part in a subsequent fundraiser at Jake's said that he'd suffered a head injury that would require a long recovery.
In its announcement of the arrests, the Arvada Police Department didn't reference McPherson by name. However, the APD pointed out that officers responding to the venue discovered "one man shot to death, two men with multiple gunshot wounds, and a fourth man who suffered a traumatic brain injury."
The Mongols had appeared in Westword a few years prior to the Jake's incident; in early 2016, the group was tied to a melee with the Iron Order, another motorcycle group, that left one man dead near the National Western Complex.
And Henderson was among thirteen individuals indicted by the Denver District Attorney's Office in November 2019 for COCCA violations following raids that led to the seizure of firearms by the dozen, plus "methamphetamine, cash, passports and other items."
Agencies that assisted the Arvada Police Department in its probe include the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; local ATF field offices; the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAVEN); sheriff's offices in Florida, Utah and California; and the California Highway Patrol.
Arrest warrants in the case have not yet been released, but the APD has provided a list of 33 criminal charges.
CRIMINAL CHARGES:Here's a breakdown of who's accused of what, along with their booking photos and alleged affiliations.
Count 1: First Degree Murder (after deliberation) (victim William Kelly Henderson) C.R.S. 18-3-102 (1) (a) Class 1 Felony
Count 2: First Degree Murder (extreme indifference) (victim William Kelly Henderson) C.R.S. 18-3-102 (1) (d) Class 1 Felony
Count 3: Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder (after deliberation) (victim) C.R.S. 18-2-101 and C.R.S. 18-3-102 (1) (a) Class 2 Felony
Count 4: Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder (extreme indifference) (victim) C.R.S. 18-2-101 and 18-3-102 (1) (d) Class 2 Felony
Count 5: Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder (after deliberation) (victim) C.R.S. 18-2-101 and C.R.S. 18-3-102 (1) (a) Class 2 Felony
Count 6: Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder (extreme indifference) (victim) C.R.S. 18-2-101 and 18-3-102 (1) (d) Class 2 Felony
Count 7: Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder (after deliberation) (victim) C.R.S. 18-2-101 and C.R.S. 18-3-102 (1) (a) Class 2 Felony
Count 8: Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder (extreme indifference) (victim) C.R.S. 18-2-101 and 18-3-102 (1) (d) Class 2 Felony
Count 9: Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA) (Pattern of Racketeering/Participation in an Enterprise) C.R.S. 18-17-104 (3) and 18-17-105 Class 2 Felony
Count 10: Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA) (Conspiracy/Pattern of Racketeering/Participation in an Enterprise) C.R.S. 18-17-104 (4) 18-7-103 (3) Class 2 Felony
Count 11: First Degree Assault (victim) (SBI/deadly weapon/GSW) C.R.S. 18-3-202 Class 3 Felony
Count 12: First Degree Assault (victim) (SBI/deadly weapon/GSW) C.R.S. 18-3-202 Class 3 Felony
Count 13: First Degree Assault (victim) (SBI/deadly weapon/motorcycle helmet) C.R.S. 18-3-202 Class 3 Felony
Count 14: First Degree Assault (victim) (SBI/deadly weapon/motorcycle) C.R.S. 18-3-202 Class 3 Felony
Count 15: First Degree Assault (victim) (SBI/deadly weapon/motorcycle helmet\ and/or baton) C.R.S. 18-3-202 Class 3 Felony
Count 16: First Degree Assault (victim) (SBI/deadly weapon/motorcycle) C.R.S. 18-3-202 Class 3 Felony
Count 17: First Degree Assault (victim) (SBI/deadly weapon/motorcycle) C.R.S.18-3-202 Class 3 Felony
Count 18: Aggravated Robbery (victim) C.R.S. 18-4-302 Class 3 Felony
Count 19: Aggravated Robbery (victim) C.R.S. 18-4-302 Class 3 Felony
Count 20: Second Degree Assault (victim) (Injury/deadly weapon/motorcycle)C.R.S. 18-3-203 Class 4 Felony
Count 21: Accessory to a Crime (First Degree Murder) C.R.S. 18-18-105 (3) F Class 4 Felony
Count 22: Vehicular Assault (victim) C.R.S. 18-3-205 (1) (a) Class 5 Felony
Count 23: Vehicular Assault (victim) C.R.S. 18-3-205 (1) (a) Class 5 Felony
Count 24: Vehicular Assault (victim) C.R.S. 18-3-205 (1) (a) Class 5 Felony
Count 25: Felony Menacing (victim) (deadly weapon/motorcycle) C.R.S.18-3-206 Class 5 Felony
Count 26: Tampering with Physical Evidence C.R.S. 18-8-610 (1) (a) Class 6 Felony
Count 27: Menacing (victim) C.R.S. 18-3-206 M3
Count 28: Identity Theft (doctors note/victim) C.R.S. 18-5-902 (c) F4
Count 29: Menacing (victim) C.R.S. 18-3-206 M3
Count 30: Reckless Endangerment (victim) C.R.S. 18-3-208 M3
Count 31: Reckless Endangerment (victim) C.R.S. 18-3-208 M3
Count 32: Third Degree Assault (injury/victim) C.R.S. 18-3-209 M1
Count 33: C.R.S. 18-1.3-406 Mandatory Sentences for Violent Crimes
Counts 1-18 and 20-27 and 29-33 apply to defendant
Apprehended in Florida
#2 Dennis, Leon Matthew (DOB: 05/3) Mongols OMG
Counts 1-18 and 20-33 apply to defendant
Apprehended in Colorado
#3 Swopes, Chadwick Gene (DOB: 08/18/1980) Mongols OMG
Counts 1-18 and 20-27 and 29-33 apply to defendant
Apprehended in Colorado
#4 Chadwick, Jared (DOB: 11/14/1983) Mongols OMG
Counts 9, 10, 19, 21, and 33 apply to defendant
Apprehended in Utah
#5 Gonzales, Saint George Michael (DOB: 08/02/1990) Mongols OMG
Counts 9, 10, 21 and 26 apply to defendant
Apprehended in Florida
#6 Tischler, Kenneth Wayne (DOB: 07/06/1981) Mongols OMG
Counts 9, 10, 21 and 26 apply to defendant
Apprehended in Colorado
# 7 Dominguez, Vincent Eugene (DOB: 02/29/1988) Mongols OMG
Counts 1-18 and 20-27 and 29-33 apply to defendant
Apprehended in California
In custody on previous charges in California
Counts 1-18 and 20-27 and 29-33 apply to defendant
# 9 Goint, Daniel Ruben (DOB: 09/08/1991) Mongols OMG
Counts 1-18 and 20-27 and 29-33 applies to defendant
Apprehended in California
# 10 Lozano, Rafael Vargas (DOB: 12/03/1981) Mongols OMG
Counts 1-18 and 20-27 and 29-33 apply to defendant
Apprehended in California