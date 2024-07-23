Most Expensive Home Sales in Denver and Boulder This Year

With the Denver real estate market leveling out from the pandemic, things are looking up for homebuyers in 2024.
But some buyers don’t have to mind the state of the market or a budget — at least, not the way most of us do. Just look at the top ten most expensive homes sold in metro Denver and Boulder so far this year, all of which went for over $6 million.
February and June were the most popular months for these pricey sales with each month having at least three of the ten most expensive homes sold.
The most expensive home purchased this year was in Cherry Hills Village where many of Denver’s professional athletes are known to live, including retired Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning who purchased a second home there last fall for $5 million. Cherry Hills boasts five of the ten most expensive home sales in 2024, including one that sold for nearly $9 million.
In Denver proper, no homes west of Interstate 25 made the list, while Boulder has two homes in the top ten.
Keep reading for photos and information about the top ten homes sold in metro Denver so far this year, according to real estate data tracker REColorado.
10. 17 Mockingbird Lane, Cherry Hills Village, $6.075 million
The least expensive home on this list needs no inferiority complex. It’s a charming home in Cherry Hills that’s been updated from its 1985 construction. It manages to toe the line between minimalism and originality with special details and a spacious lot.
9. 5001 South Holly Street, Cherry Hills Village, $6.25 million
8. 547 Linden Park Drive, Boulder, $6.275 million
heat pump cooling and a solar panel system.
7. 1133 14th Street Unit 3650, Denver, $6.75 million
Denver’s tallest buildings, the Four Seasons Residences, and is the only attached property that cracks the top ten. Amazing views and a variety of textures in the space make it stand out. The HOA fees alone are more than many Denver residents’ annual salary, at an estimated $74,000 per year, according to the REColorado listing.
6. 4480 South Holly Street, Cherry Hills Village, $6.75 million
5. 10979 Skydance Drive, Highlands Ranch, $6.8 million
sold to Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone. It has a pickleball court in the backyard and a temperature-controlled wine room in the basement.
4. 460 Saint Paul Street, Denver, $8.25 million
3. 4949 South Franklin Street, Cherry Hills Village, $8.5 million
2. 2621 3rd Street, Boulder, $8.7 million
1. 33 Viking Drive, Cherry Hills Village, $8.8 million