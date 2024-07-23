 Most Expensive Denver Homes Sold in 2024 | Westword
Most Expensive Home Sales in Denver and Boulder This Year

Nuggets Coach Michael Malone's recent purchase ranks fifth.
July 23, 2024
Nuggets coach Michael Malone purchased this Highlands Ranch home in June for almost $7 million.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone purchased this Highlands Ranch home in June for almost $7 million. Christopher Weber with Orchestrated Light Photography
With the Denver real estate market leveling out from the pandemic, things are looking up for homebuyers in 2024.

But some buyers don’t have to mind the state of the market or a budget — at least, not the way most of us do. Just look at the top ten most expensive homes sold in metro Denver and Boulder so far this year, all of which went for over $6 million.

February and June were the most popular months for these pricey sales with each month having at least three of the ten most expensive homes sold.

The most expensive home purchased this year was in Cherry Hills Village where many of Denver’s professional athletes are known to live, including retired Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning who purchased a second home there last fall for $5 million. Cherry Hills boasts five of the ten most expensive home sales in 2024, including one that sold for nearly $9 million.

In Denver proper, no homes west of Interstate 25 made the list, while Boulder has two homes in the top ten.

Keep reading for photos and information about the top ten homes sold in metro Denver so far this year, according to real estate data tracker REColorado.

10. 17 Mockingbird Lane, Cherry Hills Village, $6.075 million
Cherry Hills mansion
Check out those gorgeous windows.
ReColorado

The least expensive home on this list needs no inferiority complex. It’s a charming home in Cherry Hills that’s been updated from its 1985 construction. It manages to toe the line between minimalism and originality with special details and a spacious lot.

9. 5001 South Holly Street, Cherry Hills Village, $6.25 million
Colorado mansion with pool
You could get lost in this giant home.
ReColorado
The house on this list with the most square footage, this 12,211 square-foot home has gorgeous views and high ceilings throughout its two stories. Built in 2000, it's as if your childhood friend's cool mom had an unlimited budget for her Tuscan-inspired kitchen.

8. 547 Linden Park Drive, Boulder, $6.275 million
Big house with solar panels and pond
This Boulder home sits right by a lake.
ReColorado
This modern home was built in 2023 and sold in March 2024. Modern amenities include a full sauna in the primary suite and a kitchen made for a true lover of cooking with top-of-the-line appliances. It’s also a net-zero home with in-floor radiant heat, heat pump cooling and a solar panel system.

7. 1133 14th Street Unit 3650, Denver, $6.75 million
Condo deck with fireplace
City views are part of what makes this condo worth the price.
ReColorado
This condo is in one of Denver’s tallest buildings, the Four Seasons Residences, and is the only attached property that cracks the top ten. Amazing views and a variety of textures in the space make it stand out. The HOA fees alone are more than many Denver residents’ annual salary, at an estimated $74,000 per year, according to the REColorado listing.

6. 4480 South Holly Street, Cherry Hills Village, $6.75 million
Cherry Hills village with trampoline
Though this home is big it's also energy efficient.
ReColorado
A giant property in Cherry Hills comes in sixth place on this list. The 10,707 square feet of living space in this seven-bed, ten-bath home built in 2022 could fit multiple families. But it won’t be a drain on the environment as the house is heated using geothermal energy and powered by solar panels.

5. 10979 Skydance Drive, Highlands Ranch, $6.8 million
click to enlarge pickleball court in backyard of Nuggets coach Mike Malone's home
Pickleball enthusiast Michael Malone now has his own court.
Christopher Weber with Orchestrated Light Photography
This home was sold to Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone. It has a pickleball court in the backyard and a temperature-controlled wine room in the basement.

4. 460 Saint Paul Street, Denver, $8.25 million
twisted staircase
This staircase is one of the unique features of this Cherry Creek home.
ReColorado
The most expensive home sold in Denver proper so far in 2024 is in the Cherry Creek area. It’s huge, with over 11,450 square feet of living space, and situated on the second-largest lot in Cherry Creek. One of the home’s wings is an unusual shape with lots of curved lines and charming callbacks to its 1999 construction. Home highlights include the highest rooftop deck on a private residence in Cherry Creek and an iconic curvy staircase.

3. 4949 South Franklin Street, Cherry Hills Village, $8.5 million
backyard with pool in cherry hills
The pool area for this Cherry Hills home.
ReColorado
This property sits on a 1.19-acre lot and is described as a “Marin County-inspired farmhouse” in the REColorado listing. The home has 6 bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large, outdoor pool. It was built in 2023 and sold by February 2024.

2. 2621 3rd Street, Boulder, $8.7 million
modern boulder home in snow
Boulder boasts the second-most-expensive home sold this year.
ReColorado
Just $100,000 separates the top two most expensive 2024 home sales, and this property in Boulder certainly looks every one of its $8.7 million price. With five bedrooms and just over 6,000 square feet of living space, the 2017 build sold in February.

1. 33 Viking Drive, Cherry Hills Village, $8.8 million
expensive home in cherry hills, denver
This house is number one on the list of most expensive homes sold in metro Denver.
REColorado
The home that takes the crown for most expensive spot sold so far this year is in Cherry Hills Village. The six-bed, seven-bath property was sold in February. Although it was built in 1987, the home description says it’s been renovated enough to feel brand new. The home has almost 9,000 square feet of living space. And it’s not just a place to live; it’s also a little village of its own. On the lower story there is a home theater, fitness center and “speakeasy.”
