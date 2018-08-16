This Map Can (Almost) Tell You How Your Neighbors Voted in 2016

The New York Times recently released an outstanding hyper-local map of the 2016 presidential election, breaking the entire country's votes down to precinct level. Such data offers so much detail, you can almost figure out how your neighbors voted.

While it's fun (or terrifying) to know who your friends and neighbors voted for, make little mistake about it: Politicians pay extremely close attention to these maps, and they'll be using this data to analyze tactics for future elections.

We went through the map and found the top five most Clinton- and Trump-loving precincts in all of Colorado, including an area where one of the two major candidates didn't even receive a single vote.

Colorado's top five Clinton-loving precincts:

5. Crested Butte, Gunnison County (Precinct 3): We're cherry-picking a bit here because, admittedly, there are slightly bluer precincts in both Boulder and Denver. But among the typically blue mountain towns, this Crested Butte precinct was the bluest in 2016: Clinton garnered 925 votes to Trump's 87. The district is right in the heart of town and doesn't include the ski resort or neighboring Mount Crested Butte.

4. Colorado Springs, El Paso County (Precinct 176): We're cherry-picking a bit here, too, because the rest of this part of the list will go to Denver and Boulder precincts. But this one is fascinating for a couple of reasons. It's a dark-blue blip in an otherwise reddish map, and it's all because of Colorado College. The school's campus accounts for the majority of the district, and it preferred Clinton over Trump by an 83 percent margin. Trump received less than 10 percent of the vote in this precinct, despite winning El Paso County overall by 22 points.

Colorado College is the reason for the dark blue blip (just above where it says Colorado Springs) in otherwise solidly conservative El Paso County. The New York Times

3. Cole-Whittier, Denver County (Precinct 801): There weren't too many precincts, even in the heart of Denver or Boulder, where Trump came in third place. But in this precinct, which runs from MLK Boulevard to 37th Avenue south to north and Downing to Williams streets west to east, Libertarian Gary Johnson got one more vote (33 total) to Trump's 32. Clinton received 594 votes, or an impressive 86 percent of the total vote here.

2. Northeast Park Hill, Denver County (Precinct 807): Here, from MLK Boulevard to 52nd Street and roughly between Dahlia and Holly streets, Clinton received a whopping 90 percent of the vote to Trump's 4.5 percent.

While we're at it, we'd like to give a special shout-out to Denver County precinct 132 (Marston), the only precinct in the entire county that voted for Trump.

1. West Boulder, Boulder County (Precinct 883): To the surprise of no one, a Boulder district, from Mount Sanitas to Ninth Avenue, tops the list. Here, Clinton got 90 percent of the vote (645 total) to Trump's thirty votes, or about 4 percent.

Colorado's top five Trump-loving precincts:

5. Yuma County (Precinct 5): This precinct is in the northwest corner of U.S. Senator Cory Gardner's home county, where, out of the 157 votes in the 2016 presidential election, 146 went to Trump and eleven went to Clinton, for a 91 percent margin in Trump's favor.

4. Baca County (Precinct 9): Seventy-five people voted in this precinct, located in the far southeast corner of the state. A grand total of three supported Clinton, with Trump grabbing the other 72 votes.

3. Southern Lincoln County (Precinct 12): About sixty miles southeast of Colorado Springs, you'll find a precinct where Gary Johnson got more votes (two) than Hillary Clinton (one). The other 29 votes? You guessed it.

2. Watkins, Adams County (Precinct 241): Only a few miles from the Denver County line lies the second-most Trump-voting precinct in the state, at least percentage-wise. In Watkins, 94 percent of the 31 votes in the precinct, which is in the middle of town, went for Trump, and one extremely lonely person voted for Clinton (another voted for Johnson).

1. Piceance Creek, Rio Blanco County (Precinct 5): This is, without a doubt, our favorite precinct in this entire map. In central Rio Blanco County, about 25 miles north of Parachute, is Precinct 5, where not a single vote went to Clinton. But — and here's the best part — one voter did go for...Jill Stein. The other 54 votes? Donald J. Trump.