Drag-out fight: Patagonia’s trademark lawsuit against drag queen heats up

Mom and dad are fighting.

The soon-to-be three-time headliner of Denver PrideFest, Pattie Gonia, just pushed back against a trademark lawsuit from Patagonia, the outdoor apparel company responsible for clothing nearly every frat bro and tech executive in Colorado.

Patagonia sued the drag queen, whose real name is Wyn Wiley, in January. Wiley has used the Pattie Gonia moniker since 2018 in his work as a performer and climate activist, raising millions for environmental groups through events such as backpacking 100 miles in drag. However, the company argues that Wiley has confused customers and caused “irreparable” harm to the Patagonia brand, filing the lawsuit after Wiley filed his own trademark application.

“If Patagonia wants to celebrate Pride Month this year by taking a queer climate activist to federal court, then I am here to fight,” Pattie Gonia says in a video posted on May 27. “This is not a brand conflict. This is a corporation trying to erase an activist and this is how corporations bully individuals who cannot match their resources.”

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The lawsuit seeks a court order permanently ending Wiley’s use of the drag name.

“Patagonia must protect its iconic trademarks, even when it supports or agrees with Pattie Gonia’s views, message, or objectives,” reads the original lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on January 21. “While Patagonia seeks only nominal monetary damages, the harm Pattie Gonia has caused and will cause to the Patagonia brand is irreparable and cannot be remedied by money damages or other remedies short of an injunction.”

The lawsuit specifically takes issue with Wiley’s sale of Pattie Gonia merchandise, which reportedly began in late 2024. The merchandise bears no resemblance to Patagonia’s apparel or logo, and doesn’t use any similar font or imagery. However, the lawsuit cites multiple instances in which Wiley wore and posted images of altered Patagonia logos featuring the drag name.

Therefore, Patagonia argues, the association between the brand and Pattie Gonia has been established and “confusion already has occurred” among customers.

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Wiley argues that his drag name is inspired by the region of Patagonia in South America, not by the company, and says the similar logos were made in jest by fans, evoking the phrase, “Drag is built on parody, puns and jokes.”

The Patagonia lawsuit only seeks $1 in damages from Wiley, but it also requests that he cover attorneys’ fees, which Wiley claims could exceed $1 million. He slams Patagonia for spending so much time and money targeting a fellow environmental activist. The company spent three full pages of the lawsuit detailing its achievements and commitment to the environment.

Wiley’s long-awaited public response to the lawsuit came five days before the beginning of Pride Month and one month before he is scheduled to headline Denver PrideFest.

“Isn’t it interesting that Patagonia chose this exact moment — at the height of anti-LGBTQ politics and attacks on the environment — to sue me?” Pattie Gonia says in the video. “They’ve known about me for eight years. The impact of this timing right now is serious, and it’s real. I think they looked at this political moment and thought they could pull this off without pushback.”

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He’s demanding that Patagonia drop the lawsuit and calls on the fanbase to put pressure on the company until it does.

“Pattie Gonia is one of the first things in my life that I am genuinely, deeply proud of, and the idea that this could all be taken away from me is my worst-case scenario.,” he says. “My name is Pattie Gonia. I chose it, I built it, I’ve earned it, and I am not going anywhere.”

In a statement, Patagonia shows no signs of backing down: “Protecting the Patagonia trademark is part of protecting the ability of this company to continue doing that work in the future.”

What a drag.