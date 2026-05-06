Courts

Denver Gym Sued Over “Groaning” and “Struggling” Weightlifters

"Unreasonable" noise from pumping iron at Summit Strong is annoying residents of the Beauvallon, a lawsuit claims.
By Hannah MetzgerMay 6, 2026
The Beauvallon condos in denver
The controversial Beauvallon at 925 Lincoln Street.

Thomas Mitchell
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Local gym bros are accused of spoiling a downtown condominium with their excessive grunting.

Three residents of the Beauvallon have filed a lawsuit against Summit Strong, a gym located on the second floor of the twenty-year-old building at 925 Lincoln Street. Since the gym opened in 2024, noise from workouts there has disturbed the Beauvallon’s third-floor tenants, according to the lawsuit filed in Denver County District Court on April 21.

“It is operating a loud powerlifting gym beneath a residential floor,” the lawsuit reads. “Summit willingly allows its customers and/or staff to cause and emit unreasonably loud weightlifting-related noises without setting reasonable parameters.”

The suit specifically takes issue with the sounds of dropping heavy weights on the floor, banging pieces of metal equipment against each other, and “weightlifters groaning, yelling and struggling to lift weights.”

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the News newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

The noise reportedly begins as early as 5 a.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. on weekdays, which are the gym’s hours of operation Monday through Thursday.

Upstairs residents are “unable to sleep,” “unable to enjoy dinner,” and “unable to work from home or enjoy their homes in the morning, afternoon and evening because of the loud noise,” the lawsuit claims. The three plaintiffs — Thomas Grounds, Elizabeth Brodsky and Robert Brodsky — all live on the third floor above the gym.

The lawsuit also argues that the gym has hurt the condo owners’ property values as “home buyers will pay less for a unit experiencing loud and unreasonable noise levels,” it reads.

Active Zillow listings for two-bedroom, two-bathroom condos in the Beauvallon have asking prices ranging from $440,000 to $625,000 as of May 5, including one $500,000 third-floor unit.

Related

The noise conflict was anticipated before Summit Strong began operations in the Beauvallon. According to the lawsuit, residents expressed concern during a March 2023 meeting about the gym’s potential noise level. Owner Todd Zalinski reportedly assured the residents that insulation and soundproofing would be installed to prevent disturbing the condos.

“Summit failed to properly insulate its gym,” the lawsuit claims. “The noise coming from Summit’s gym is a substantial invasion of Plaintiffs’ interest in the use and enjoyment of their property. …[They] experience continued stress, inconvenience, anxiety, discomfort, aggravation and loss of sleep.”

The noise allegedly violates the Beauvallon Condominium Association’s rules and regulations. Direct correspondence with the gym and the association’s complaint resolution procedure were both ineffective in addressing the issue, according to the lawsuit. All three plaintiffs are members of the association.

The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring Summit Strong to open no earlier than 9 a.m. and to cease “excessive noise and other disturbing vibrations.”

Though it seems the matter could potentially be resolved if the weightlifters just get their gains up.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Robert Abrams, declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuit. Summit Strong and Zalinski did not respond to inquiries from Westword.

This is not the first lawsuit to hit the Beauvallon; the place needed over $20 million in repairs almost as soon as it was finished, and complaints from owners nearly single-handedly ended condo construction in the city for a while, as other builders were hesitant to fall into the same trap.

A project of Martin Design Inc., the Beauvallon was the last of a trio of Golden Triangle high-rises built by Craig Nassi and his BCN Development. It earned a spot on our 2015 list of “The Ten Worst 21st-Century Buildings in Downtown Denver.”

Keep Westword Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Westword free and in print every week.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

Hannah Metzger is a staff writer at Westword, reporting on news, arts and culture since joining the staff in October 2023. She previously worked at publications including Colorado Politics and the Denver Gazette, where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news. Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.

hannah.metzger@westword.com

Loading latest posts...