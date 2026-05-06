Denver Gym Sued Over “Groaning” and “Struggling” Weightlifters

Local gym bros are accused of spoiling a downtown condominium with their excessive grunting.

Three residents of the Beauvallon have filed a lawsuit against Summit Strong, a gym located on the second floor of the twenty-year-old building at 925 Lincoln Street. Since the gym opened in 2024, noise from workouts there has disturbed the Beauvallon’s third-floor tenants, according to the lawsuit filed in Denver County District Court on April 21.

“It is operating a loud powerlifting gym beneath a residential floor,” the lawsuit reads. “Summit willingly allows its customers and/or staff to cause and emit unreasonably loud weightlifting-related noises without setting reasonable parameters.”

The suit specifically takes issue with the sounds of dropping heavy weights on the floor, banging pieces of metal equipment against each other, and “weightlifters groaning, yelling and struggling to lift weights.”

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The noise reportedly begins as early as 5 a.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. on weekdays, which are the gym’s hours of operation Monday through Thursday.

Upstairs residents are “unable to sleep,” “unable to enjoy dinner,” and “unable to work from home or enjoy their homes in the morning, afternoon and evening because of the loud noise,” the lawsuit claims. The three plaintiffs — Thomas Grounds, Elizabeth Brodsky and Robert Brodsky — all live on the third floor above the gym.

The lawsuit also argues that the gym has hurt the condo owners’ property values as “home buyers will pay less for a unit experiencing loud and unreasonable noise levels,” it reads.

Active Zillow listings for two-bedroom, two-bathroom condos in the Beauvallon have asking prices ranging from $440,000 to $625,000 as of May 5, including one $500,000 third-floor unit.

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The noise conflict was anticipated before Summit Strong began operations in the Beauvallon. According to the lawsuit, residents expressed concern during a March 2023 meeting about the gym’s potential noise level. Owner Todd Zalinski reportedly assured the residents that insulation and soundproofing would be installed to prevent disturbing the condos.

“Summit failed to properly insulate its gym,” the lawsuit claims. “The noise coming from Summit’s gym is a substantial invasion of Plaintiffs’ interest in the use and enjoyment of their property. …[They] experience continued stress, inconvenience, anxiety, discomfort, aggravation and loss of sleep.”

The noise allegedly violates the Beauvallon Condominium Association’s rules and regulations. Direct correspondence with the gym and the association’s complaint resolution procedure were both ineffective in addressing the issue, according to the lawsuit. All three plaintiffs are members of the association.

The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring Summit Strong to open no earlier than 9 a.m. and to cease “excessive noise and other disturbing vibrations.” Though it seems the matter could potentially be resolved if the weightlifters just get their gains up.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Robert Abrams, declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuit. Summit Strong and Zalinski did not respond to inquiries from Westword.

This is not the first lawsuit to hit the Beauvallon; the place needed over $20 million in repairs almost as soon as it was finished, and complaints from owners nearly single-handedly ended condo construction in the city for a while, as other builders were hesitant to fall into the same trap.

A project of Martin Design Inc., the Beauvallon was the last of a trio of Golden Triangle high-rises built by Craig Nassi and his BCN Development. It earned a spot on our 2015 list of “The Ten Worst 21st-Century Buildings in Downtown Denver.”