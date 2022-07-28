Why a One-Bedroom Colorado Cabin Is on Sale for $50 Million

Even Coloradans who've grown accustomed to real estate listings with eye-popping prices are likely to be stunned by the page for the dwelling at 11500 Snowmass Creek Road.
One bedroom. One bathroom. No air conditioning. Approximately 1,092 square feet. Price: $50 million.
But the structure — a rustic mountain cabin — comes with plenty of extras. It's the primary residence for Snowmass Falls Ranch, which boasts 650 of the most gorgeous acres in these United States. And while it's not exactly a place with much appeal for bargain shoppers, the property is only the third-most-expensive on the block in the Aspen area right now, at just half the $100 million cost of the joint in the top slot.
The luxury market in resort communities is notoriously volatile, and that's definitely the case right now. Last month, the Point2 real estate website identified the most expensive home for sale in Colorado as Aspen's Merry Go Ranch, at 1650 McLain Flats Road, then listed at $55 million — and it's since dropped to a mere $48.5 million.
Continue to see the five spendiest homes currently for sale in the Aspen area, including Snowmass Falls Ranch, ranked from least to most expensive based on information from the Gary Feldman Group website. Included are links and text from the original listings, as well as videos for each that are guaranteed to slacken jaws. Happy house hunting!
5. 1650 McLain Flats Road
Aspen
$48,500,000
10 Beds
13 Baths
22,684 square feet
"Located less than ten minutes from downtown Aspen, the Merry Go Ranch offers the ultimate combination of natural beauty, seclusion, and access to world-class amenities. The ranch features an eight-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom caretaker house, five garage bays, an eight-stall barn, and a 13,000 square foot gym (including a professional indoor tennis court!). The main house features a large kitchen that is open to the gorgeous dining and living rooms with grand views framed by large windows. The master suite enjoys two separate bathrooms and a small den or TV room. There are seven additional guest bedrooms and multiple family room, den, and office spaces. The barn has plenty of space for horses and all your toys. It is located adjacent to stunning pasture land and is a great set up for riding."
4. 233 E Cooper Avenue Unit: P-3
Aspen
$50,000,000
4 Beds
5 Baths
5,510 square feet
"Monarch on the Park's Iconic Penthouse offers incomparable luxury and accessibility in Aspen. With over 5,500 square feet of indoor, and 5,000 square feet of outdoor living space you will not find another one-level penthouse of this caliber in the downtown core. Surrounded by floor to ceiling glass, with massive lift and slide doors, creating an unmatched connection with Aspen Mountain. Step off the elevator directly into the foyer that leads to a spectacular great room with elevated ceilings, walls of glass, a wet bar and dramatic fireplace. The elevator goes directly from the residence into its own private oversized, heated two-car garage with two storage rooms. This extraordinary penthouse cannot be replaced under today's building codes."
3. 11500 Snowmass Creek Road
Snowmass
$50,000,000
1 Bed
1 Bath
1,092 square feet
"Encompassing a picturesque mountain valley nestled at the base of towering peaks, Snowmass Falls Ranch offers the ultimate combination of natural beauty, seclusion, and access to world-class amenities. This stunning 650-plus acre ranch is highlighted by lush meadows, tumbling streams, aspen groves, and forested hillsides, all set against a backdrop of snowcapped summits. Mount Daly dominates the view from the ranch headquarters, and a fortuitous bend in the valley brings additional peaks into view, including Clark Peak and Snowmass Mountain. It is an incredible setting for a multitude of activities — fishing, hunting, riding, hiking, ranching, entertaining, or just relaxing."
2. 600 Owl Creek Ranch Road
Aspen
$70,000,000
8 Beds
11 Baths
12,655 square feet
"Incomparable private ranch at Owl Creek. Complete privacy - tranquility - sophistication- elegance. Located on 60 lush acres, this 13,000SF mountain contemporary estate is located just four minutes from Snowmass' world class slopes and only ten minutes to Aspen. Vistas of the Elk Mountain range and all four ski mountains are captured from the property. Elk graze in your front pasture. Rainbow trout jump in the stocked lake. Eagles soar overhead. This magical ranch estate is replete with eight bedrooms, an art gallery, a pool house and gym, wine cellar and screening room and three car garage."
1. 730 S Galena Street
Aspen, CO
$100,000,000
10 Beds
12 Baths
14,154 square feet
"Aspen is arguably the premier ski resort destination in the world. There are only five single-family homes on Aspen Mountain. The most iconic residence with a storied history boasts 14,000 square feet, ten bedrooms, and greater than a football field of true ski-in, ski-out ski access. There simply is nothing else like it. Just a few hundred yards from The Aspen Mountain Gondola on 1.4 acres on Ajax! Private, wooded, nestled in a grove of Aspen trees. This is Georgica Pond in East Hampton, S. Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach, or 220 Park Avenue. Held by the same family for decades, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own Aspen's best address."