Tour the Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Colorado Now

Compared to these places, the $25 million Cherry Hills mansion recently purchased by new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara, which set a new record for the metro area, seems like a bargain.
Here's the nationwide top ten list:
1. $225,000,000 California: 33550 Pacific Coast Highway, MalibuThe listing for 1650 McLain Flats Road notes that the 21.38 acres property is known as the Merry Go Round Ranch. Located "less than ten minutes from downtown Aspen," the joint is said to offer "the ultimate combination of natural beauty, seclusion and access to world-class amenities." The 22,684 square-foot main house boasts eight bedrooms and is supplemented by a two-bedroom caretaker house, five garage bays, an eight-stall barn and a 13,000 square-foot gym. It's all "adjacent to stunning pasture land and is a great set up for riding."
2. $175,000,000 New York: 700 Meadow Lane, Southampton
3. $170,000,000 Florida: 18 La Gorce Circle, Miami Beach
4. $100,000,000 Nevada: 1730 Highway 50, Glenbrook
5. $85,000,000 Washington: 3858 Hunts Point Road, Hunts Point
6. $65,000,000 Oregon: 27280 NE Old Wolf Creek Road, Prineville
7. $60,000,000 Connecticut: 450 Brickyard Road, Woodstock
8. $59,500,000 Hawaii: 9 Bay Drive, Lahaina
9. $55,000,000 Colorado: 1650 McLain Flats Road, Aspen
10. $50,000,000 Tennessee: 1304 Chickering Road, Nashville
Take a video tour here.
Point2 doesn't note that another Aspen property, going for "just" $54 million, is hot on the Colorado leader's heels.
Aspen Retreat at Star Ranch, located at 1200 Kessler Drive, is considerably smaller than Merry Go Round Ranch. As detailed on its listing, the primary residence is five bedrooms and 12,167 square feet. However, it's hardly a ramshackle fixer-upper. Built in 1990 by designer Robert Couturier, Aspen Retreat boasts "upholstered walls, vaulted ceilings with timber beams, gorgeous tile work, window seats and reading nooks, dormer windows" and "Northern European-style architecture," not to mention "a theater, a sumptuous master suite with two steam showers, walk-in closets, and offices, and a cozy, speakeasy-like lower level complete with a 1,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room." As a bonus, the overall spread covers thirty acres, described as "FLAT," along with "stunning views of Mount Daly and Capitol Peak" and "your own recreational pond."
In this case, finishing second is still pretty damn good. Check out Aspen Retreat at Star Ranch below.
1200 Kessler Drive, Aspen, CO 81611 from V1 Real Estate Photography on Vimeo.