Cops Catch Sexual Trail Predator Suspect Using Drones, Dogs and "Unmarked" Police Units

"We had a very solid plan in place, if it should happen again," says Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley. "And it did."
August 10, 2023
Glenn Braden, 20, is accused of confronting women on hiking trails and fondling them, in addition to exposing himself.
Glenn Braden, 20, is accused of confronting women on hiking trails and fondling them, in addition to exposing himself. Lisa Norby/AllTrails
At around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received the 911 call that investigators had been waiting for: The Jeffco trail pervert — responsible for a series of frightening masturbation and groping attacks on female hikers in Evergreen and Conifer — had struck again.

"We had a very solid plan in place if it should happen again," says JCSO spokesperson Jacki Kelley.

Late that afternoon, the suspected sexual predator — identified as Glenn Braden, a twenty-year-old from Evergreen — had set upon two female hikers walking alone at Stapleton Park near Beaver Brook Trail. In separate episodes, he reportedly exposed himself and then attempted to grab one of the women before fleeing; he's accused of fondling himself in front of one hiker as well. The incidents happened within a "couple of minutes" of each other, according to the JCSO. 

"When we received the 911 call, we deployed a lot of resources to that area," Kelley tells Westword. "We had a combination of patrol units: unmarked cars, marked cars, un-uniformed personnel, uniformed personnel, a couple of our special units; we had drones in the air, we had canines. We just threw the manpower that we had available to us at that scene to try and lock down a perimeter and catch the suspect — and we did."

It took roughly two and a half hours of "intense" searching to find and arrest Braden.

"He was bedded down within our perimeter," Kelley says. "We came across him, and a short foot chase ensued. But he was eventually taken into custody and then brought back to the sheriff's office for questioning and to be booked for his charges."

Authorities couldn't say whether Braden had talked to detectives about his motives, but a law enforcement source was able to confirm that he hadn't lawyered up as of mid-day August 9.

Braden is accused of being the culprit in at least six other incidents in which female hikers were accosted by a naked man who fondled himself in front of them — and sometimes groped his victims.
click to enlarge
Braden allegedly accosted women on hiking trails in Alderfer Three Sisters Park in Evergreen and Flying J Ranch Park in Conifer, seen here.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

According to the JCSO, authorities received the initial report on April 3, when a man targeted a woman walking solo along a trail in Flying J Ranch Park in Conifer. The naked suspect allegedly grabbed the hiker's buttocks.

Two months later, on June 13, the same man "confronted a female victim" at Alderfer Three Sisters Park in Evergreen "and began masturbating," says the sheriff's office.

On July 18, he approached three separate women at Flying J Ranch Park in a single day, fondling two of them, according to JCSO officials. He also "masturbated and engaged in sexual conversation."

On July 24, the suspect allegedly confronted a female hiker, pleasuring himself before proceeding to "grab" her in an attempt to rip off her clothing.

After each incident, he would "run off into the woods, avoiding capture," according to police. But not Tuesday.

"The plan that we had in place worked very well," Kelley says. "It's likely a plan that we would use in the future, depending on the kind of incident that we're dealing with."

Braden has been booked on three counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of indecent exposure, with an advisement hearing scheduled for him today, August 10. He did not post bond.

"The trail system in Jefferson County is a safer place to be because this guy is in custody," Kelley says, adding that the sheriff's office was worried that the man was getting more brazen and more aggressive in his attacks.

"Anything we can do to catch a suspect who is trying to victimize women who were alone on trails is a good day."
