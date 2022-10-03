Get Outside: Ten Beginner Mountain-Biking Trails Near Denver

With its high elevation and steep, rocky terrain, Colorado isn’t the easiest place to learn how to mountain-bike. But as long as you’re familiar with biking etiquette, know where to go and don’t mind a few bumps and bruises, then you’re on the right track. Start building your confidence on these ten beginner mountain-biking trails near Denver:
Shadow Pine Loop
Conifer
3.9-mile loop
Shadow Pine Loop ranks as the best mountain-bike trail for kids, though beginners of all ages will find it fun and rewarding. The lollipop loop is found in Flying J Park, easily accessible from Route 285. Though you may hear some road traffic the first mile, quiet scenery awaits farther along on the trail. See pops of wildflowers and raspberry thickets as you navigate the mild ascent and easygoing downhill.
Sleepy “S” Trail
Evergreen
3 miles out and back
The beginner-friendly Sleepy “S” Trail winds through a scenic meadow and ponderosa pine forest. It’s a less populated area of Elk Meadow Park — which, to no surprise, is home to an elk herd. Watch for wildlife as you pedal along this wide, rolling trail that gradually gains elevation. Keep in mind that the route has little shade, so bring sun protection and, as always, plenty of water.
Staunton Ranch Trail
Conifer
7.4 miles out and back
Staunton State Park offers endless outdoor recreation, from rock climbing to waterfall hikes and mountain-bike trails. Staunton Ranch Trail is highly popular among visitors, but the wide doubletrack makes navigating doable. You’ll cycle through a coniferous and aspen forest, leaf peeping along the way. Turn around at the top of the route, or continue on to other beginner trails like Bugling Elk and Lion’s Back. Taking both extensions will add four miles to your round-trip distance.
Two Brands Loop
Littleton
5-mile loop
Take your bike to Hildebrand Ranch Park, a spacious reserve located just thirty minutes from downtown Denver. You wouldn’t guess it was that close, though, as the prairie and mountain landscape feels worlds away from the city. This beginner’s loop is seldom busy, and plenty of parking is available. Heading counterclockwise, the first mile and a half gains a sizable 400 feet of elevation. But from there, it’s smooth sailing on the fun, downhill singletrack.
Fisherman’s and Mount Carbon Loop
Lakewood
4.6-mile loop
Bear Creek Lake Park is “one of the hidden gems of the local mountain-biking scene,” describes Andrew Goodwillie, advisory council member of the Colorado Mountain Bike Association. Happy trails are abundant at this Lakewood oasis, and Mount Carbon is an area favorite. Overall, it’s a great beginner choice, though you may find the need to dismount for a couple of challenging sections. Know your abilities and enjoy the ride!
Green Line
Erie
0.7 miles point to point
Erie Singletrack at Sunset Open Space draws bikers of all skill levels, and the Green Line is the perfect place to hone your new skills. Small jumps and berms, which are banked turns that support riders’ flow, are found on this singletrack. Given its short distance, take a few laps when you visit, or check out the full 3.9-mile Beginner Ride that combines four fun, mellow trails.
Flatirons Vista Loop
Boulder
3.5-mile loop
This Front Range hiking and mountain-biking destination is no secret to locals; expect to share the trail, especially on weekends. It’s worth navigating the crowds, though, as the scenery here is absolutely stunning. Peddle counterclockwise for the best views of the Flatirons and surrounding meadow. Note that this area requires paid parking; bring $5 cash or download the mobile app at the trailhead.
Coyote Song to Grazing Elk Loop
Littleton
5.5-mile loop
At South Valley Park, you’ll find hikers, fellow bikers and great views under an hour from Denver. Admire red sandstone formations and views of Ken Caryl Valley as you cycle your way through dirt double- and singletrack. The full recommended route is 5.5 miles in length, though with multiple parking areas, you can take just one or the other trail. Keep in mind that this area can get busy, so know your biking etiquette and don’t be a trail jerk.
Waterton Canyon Trail
Littleton
12.6 miles out and back
Although somewhat lengthy, Waterton Canyon Trail is a great choice for beginner mountain bikers. The gravel road follows alongside the South Platte River, steadily climbing in elevation. It’s frequently trafficked, but the path is plenty wide to accommodate other bikers and hikers. You’ll likely also see others fishing in the area, plus plenty of wildlife like bighorn sheep, mule deer and sometimes even black bears. Keep your distance and enjoy the views.
Lava Loop
Golden
3-mile loop
You’ll find several beginner routes on South Table Mountain, including the highly rated Lava Loop. There are a variety of ways to reach this trail, but for the most easy and direct method, park at the lot on Quaker Street. Short segments of the Fossil and Old Quarry Trails lead to the Lava Loop entry. From here, the singletrack features mellow climbs and downhills, with the occasional rocky section to build your technical skills.