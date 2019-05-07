Shots Fired, One Killed, Several Injured at STEM School in Highlands Ranch

One person died and at least eight students were injured, several seriously, after shots were fired just before 2 p.m. in the middle school at STEM School in Highlands Ranch today, May 7, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

An unidentified adult and a juvenile male, both STEM students, are in custody.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office tipped off the public to the incident at 2:04 p.m., when it tweeted this: "Unstable situation, shots fired at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza. Avoid area. Media go to north side of AMC."

The K-12 public charter school, formally known as STEM School Highlands Ranch, serves over 1,850 students and is part of the Douglas County School District.

Updated at 6 p.m.: This story has been updated to reflect that one person died in the shooting.