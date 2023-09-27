Should Denver Have a Museum of Its Own? Some City Leaders Think So

“I have worked in a public-history space for most of my career, specifically in museums for a good chunk of it,” Hanson says. “I have a good sense of what people want out of museums, how the field is changing and how museums can be a constructive force in their communities.”



Along with former Denver City Council member Kendra Black, Hanson hopes to form a coalition that will spearhead the creation of a new museum, complete with artifacts and interactive elements such as those found at the Museum of History and Industry in Seattle and the City Museum in St. Louis, where there's an adult-sized playground.Building a Denver facility is a personal passion project of Hanson's outside his work with History Colorado.