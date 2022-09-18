 Westword's Feast Returns to McNichols Building in Denver on September 28 | Westword
Feast Returning to McNichols Building on September 28!

The lineup includes past Best of Denver winners like Safta, Roaming Buffalo and Somebody People along with newer additions such as Stone Cellar Bistro.
September 2, 2023
Mama Lolita's is returning to Feast in 2023.
Mama Lolita's is returning to Feast in 2023. Molly Martin
Are you hungry for the return of Feast? Westword's annual celebration of the Denver dining scene will be back at the McNichols Building at Civic Center Park on Thursday, September 28, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event will fill three floors with community, cocktails and culinary creativity. More than two dozen eateries will be on hand, including many past Best of Denver winners, like Safta, Roxy on Broadway, Roaming Buffalo BBQ, Aloy Modern Thai, Eiskaffee, Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar, Somebody People, Adobo and Pandemic Donuts.

This is also your chance to try newer additions to the dining scene, such as Stone Cellar Bistro, Terra and Taste Bud Bullies.
click to enlarge a host stand inside a restaurant
Arvada restaurant Stone Cellar Bistro is one of the many places you can sample food from at Feast.
Tom Hellauer
A $45 general admission ticket will get you unlimited samples of dishes from some of metro Denver's top chefs and restaurants, as well as boozy samples. (Bars will be selling full-sized drinks, too.)  A $70 VIP ticket will get you all of that as well as early admission at 6 p.m., along with a private lounge area with food from My Neighbor Felix.

Or go in on a 4-pack of GA tickets with friends for $140 and save $40!

Tickets are now on sale here. (Fair warning: This event is 21+ only, and prices will go up the day of the event!)

See you September 28 at Feast, where we'll once again celebrate the dining scene, one delicious bite at a time.
