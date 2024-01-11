 Staffing Shortages Causing Serious Problems for Colorado Inmates | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Crime

New Report Highlights Impact of Staffing Crisis in Colorado Prisons

Staff vacancy in Colorado prisons is around 20 percent — and a quarter of the current workforce is within five years of retirement age.
January 11, 2024
At Territorial prison, case managers have been assigned security duties to ease the staffing shortage.
At Territorial prison, case managers have been assigned security duties to ease the staffing shortage. cdoc.colorado.gov
Share this:
A new report from a justice reform group details how staffing shortages inside the Colorado Department of Corrections are causing major problems for thousands of state prisoners, ranging from reduced access to medical care and education programs to a surge in drug use, assaults, and other crimes.

The report, issued by the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, draws on survey responses from more than 400 inmates, who were asked a series of questions about how the shortage has impacted their ability to obtain services and prepare for release. The CDOC currently has a staff vacancy rate of around 20 percent — and, the report notes, fully a quarter of its present workforce is within five years of retirement eligibility.

The staffing crisis was the focus of “The Hard Cell,” our November 8 cover story, which examined the controversial ways the state prison system has sought to beef up its post-pandemic depleted ranks, including spending millions on overtime, reassigning teachers and counselors to security teams, lowering training and age requirements, and luring new recruits from as far away as Puerto Rico with signing bonuses and the promise of low-cost housing.

Respondents to the CCJRC report mentioned several ways the crisis has made their lives tougher. One complained of not seeing a case manager for a full twelve months. Others described witnessing deaths by suicide, beatings, or medical neglect.

The CCJRC report was presented on January 10 to state lawmakers, who are considering a proposed $1.2 billion budget for prisons in the next fiscal year, including a request for an additional 500 beds. Christie Donner, the group’s executive director and a co-author of the report, urged the lawmakers to seek ways to boost staff-to-inmate ratios and end the upward spiral of a growing inmate population.

“We are not moving the needle on improving this crisis, particularly for inmates who are not accessing care,” she said. “Reducing the prison population absolutely has to be put on the table.”
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Alan Prendergast has been writing for Westword for over thirty years. He teaches journalism at Colorado College; his stories about the justice system, historic crimes, high-security prisons and death by misadventure have won numerous awards and appeared in a wide range of magazines and anthologies.
Contact: Alan Prendergast

Trending

Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Assaulted Eldest Son Tyler, Shoved Thumb in His Mouth: Cops

Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Assaulted Eldest Son Tyler, Shoved Thumb in His Mouth: Cops

By Chris Perez
Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Gives His Side of Restaurant Fight Story: "I Was Telling Her I Want Her Back"

Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Gives His Side of Restaurant Fight Story: "I Was Telling Her I Want Her Back"

By Chris Perez
State of the State's Social Media: Jared Polis's Goofy Graphics and Online Antics

Tech

State of the State's Social Media: Jared Polis's Goofy Graphics and Online Antics

By Catie Cheshire
Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Arrested on Charges of Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Prohibited Use of Firearm and More

Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Arrested on Charges of Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Prohibited Use of Firearm and More

By Chris Perez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation