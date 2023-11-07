Alleged Teen LoDo Shooter Back in Court, Now Charged as an Adult

Keanna Rosenburgh, the seventeen-year-old accused of shooting five people outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row on September 16, had her first court appearance as an adult on Monday.
The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the switch to adult charges late last week after Rosenburgh was originally hit with 28 criminal counts as a juvenile, including seven for attempted murder and fifteen for assault.
After her first hearing in juvenile court on October 31, which was closed to the public and attended only by Rosenburgh’s family and victims, a woman who'd been grazed with a bullet during the shooting told Westword she thought that adult charges were more appropriate.
“I just hope there will be adult consequences for her adult actions,” the victim said, asking to remain anonymous.
Several others who got caught in the crossfire when Rosenburgh was allegedly denied entry into the Dierks Bentley bar at 1946 Market Street — after being caught with a fake ID — came to the October hearing.
On Monday, only the victim who spoke with Westword was there.
According to the DA's Office, Rosenburgh fired numerous rounds into the crowd that night, randomly striking five people.
Her juvenile case has now been dismissed, and the protection order barring Rosenburgh from contacting any of the victims has been switched from juvenile to adult court.
The teen was somber at the Monday hearing, not saying much except to acknowledge that she didn’t have questions about her protection order. Her mother and grandmother quietly comforted each other from the seats directly behind her.
Although Rosenburgh is now being charged as an adult, her mother had to sign the new protection order because she is still under eighteen and will be for several months. The court also recognized a guardian ad litem that had been appointed by the juvenile court for Rosenburgh; these guardians serve in the best interest of minors or incapacitated adults in Colorado courts.
Rosenburgh’s bail has been set at $500,000 with maximum supervision. Should she get bail, she must hand over her passport and any travel documents she possesses. After the September shooting, she went on the run before being apprehended in California on October 19.
“This case illustrates once again the dangers of having illegal guns in the hands of young people, too many of whom are trying to resolve disputes, often minor disputes, with firearms,” said Denver DA Beth McCann in a statement. “This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated in Denver.”
In addition to attempted murder, Rosenburgh has also been charged with assault, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal discharge of a firearm. She is scheduled for a status conference on November 13.