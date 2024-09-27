Teenage LoDo Shooter Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder

A year after Keanna Rosenburgh opened fire with a handgun on the 1900 block of Market Street after being denied entry to a bar with a fake ID, the teenage shooter officially pleaded guilty.
According to the Denver District Attorney's Office, Rosenburgh pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree murder for eight different victims, including five people who were shot.
Rosenburgh was charged as an adult after originally being charged with 28 criminal counts as a juvenile, including seven for attempted murder and fifteen for assault. As part of her plea, the other 27 charges against Rosenburgh were dropped.
After the September 2023 shooting, which occurred outside of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, she went on the run before being apprehended in California in October 2023. As a result, her bond was set at $500,000 with maximum supervision.
“This case illustrates once again the dangers of having illegal guns in the hands of young people, too many of whom are trying to resolve disputes, often minor disputes, with firearms,” District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement last fall. “This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated in Denver.”
Rosenburgh, now eighteen, will be sentenced on January 22. She faces up to seven years in the Colorado Youthful Offender System along with a 21-year suspended sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.