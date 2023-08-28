 Independence Institute Training Colorado Conservatives to Infiltrate Politics | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Politics

Independence Institute Training Coloradans Who "Lean Right" to Infiltrate Local Politics

The libertarian think tank is telling young conservatives in Colorado to forget about Nancy Pelosi and go to a city council meeting.
August 28, 2023
The Independence Institute wants to see in this building — or another one like it.
The Independence Institute wants to see in this building — or another one like it. denvergov.org
Share this:
The Independence Institute wants right-leaning Colorado citizens to quit yelling and complaining.

Instead, the libertarian think tank aimed at enhancing "personal and economic freedom" is calling for action — specifically, for more people to get involved in local politics.

Kathleen Chandler, manager for the institute's Coalition and Future Leaders Program, has been running the Local Government Project, which is aimed at teaching nationally-minded Coloradans about government at the local level and how to infiltrate it.

While the Independence Institute is a non-partisan organization, the people that come to Chandler's classes typically "lean right," she says. But the curriculum takes a page straight from the Democrats' playbook.

"The left tends to get involved at the local level," Chandler told students at her most recent class on August 24. "That's why we have all of these policies that are not necessarily bent toward personal and economic freedom. They tend to build that permanent political grassroots structure; they bring lots of people to the discussion; they have a broad tent."

During the class, Chandler delved into some ways Democrats have been able to take advantage of young supporters and their passion for politics, which is something she feels Republicans should do as well.

"[Democrats] groom their volunteers to run for office," Chandler said. "So, if you volunteer, the next thing you know, they might tap you and say, 'Hey you would be an excellent school board member, or an excellent city council member.'"

On the "center-right" side of the political spectrum, according to Chandler, "they tend to have the mentality that, 'Well, if we just vote the right person into office then everything will be fine.' Well that's not necessarily true. They kind of write a check and [say], 'Who's here to save the day? Who's going to be here for the next two years that can change things up?"

Chandler started teaching her class eight years ago in Aurora before later expanding it to the rest of the Denver metro area. Building up a "permanent grassroots infrastructure" is something she and the Independence Institute are striving to do, but they need people to get off their soap boxes.

"We tend to yell a lot on the right," Chandler said to her class. "We complain when it doesn't go well and then we hit that reset button and start all over again. We don't really build a permanent grassroots infrastructure and we don't necessarily have a long term view. We tend to think in election cycles instead of, 'What's going to happen in two, four, six, eight, ten years down the road?'"

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Chandler started holding her classes on Zoom, which she has continued ever since. "Zoom allows it to be statewide, which is really the goal," she tells Westword. "Too often the Front Range sucks up all the energy."

During each gathering, Chandler likes to describe the importance of knowledge and participation in hyper local politics. While that can often include going to public comment sessions for local city council meetings, Chandler's main goal is to get her students to join the boards of local governing organizations. This typically requires being appointed by an elected official, rather than being elected yourself.

As she explains to her classes, "There are over 4,000 governing bodies in the state of Colorado. ... Each city alone has thirty or more boards and commissions." This is where life-altering decisions can be made — often without people's knowledge, according to Chandler.

"People who get on these boards really want to meddle in people's lives, and it really doesn't represent the community," she says. As a result, Chandler tells her students to find out what local governing agencies have vacancies and which ones have actual power over their lives and communities. Then, she walks them through how to apply for an appointment to that agency — essentially the same process as applying for a job.

Once on a board, students will have far more power to affect what's going on in their lives than if they just vote.

Chandler encourages right-leaning people to make their perspectives heard, respectfully and without yelling. "If somebody is yelling and screaming on a board, it just makes me not want to work with them," she told her class on August 24. "So don't be like that. You really should want to work with each other. ... Build healthy relationships, even with the liberals who might be on your board."

Chandler doesn't hesitate to criticize her audience either, saying things like: "Do you know when your next city council meeting is? Have you ever been to a city council meeting? Have you ever been to a local government meeting of any kind? ... because if you're sitting back and complaining, and you aren't even attending the meeting, well, then shame on you."

She will bring up big names of right-wing targets as a way to test her students. "If you know the name of Nancy Pelosi, but you don't know the name of your own congressman, shame on you," Chandler said at one point during her class. "That's the kind of involvement that we need to think about."

Ultimately, Chandler wants the attendees of her class to "rein in the size and scope of government" and promote healthier political debate at the local level. "I think it's good for the left as well," she says of her program. "They also need to recognize that the right needs to be involved as well. If they see someone who is not the same bent as them, they shouldn't just dismiss them. ... We're really not zoo animals...they should listen to us as much as we listen to them."

But on the flip side, "We can't continue to yell either," she adds.

Chandler's classes typically run every three months. She still teaches in person when needed and will continue to spread her political gospel for "anyone who [will] listen," she says.

"Really, what we're trying to do is build an army for freedom," Chandler concluded at her class. "We need to stop complaining and take back our country by taking back our community."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Benjamin Neufeld is a staff writer at Westword. Born in Longmont, he got his start in journalism at CU Denver’s The Sentry. Now, he's moved on to citywide topics including politics, environment, housing and more.
Contact: Benjamin Neufeld

Trending

Reader: Bennito Kelty Jeopardized Access to the DeCaLiBron Peaks for Thousands of Other Climbers

Comment of the Day

Reader: Bennito Kelty Jeopardized Access to the DeCaLiBron Peaks for Thousands of Other Climbers

By Westword Staff
Honey Boo Boo Handbook: A Totally Honest Guide to Life at Regis University for the Reality Star

Opinion

Honey Boo Boo Handbook: A Totally Honest Guide to Life at Regis University for the Reality Star

By Catie Cheshire
What $100 Million Bought in Changes at Empower Field at Mile High

Sports

What $100 Million Bought in Changes at Empower Field at Mile High

By Catie Cheshire
Opinion: Black Philanthropy Month Marks a Legacy of Generosity

Opinion

Opinion: Black Philanthropy Month Marks a Legacy of Generosity

By LaDawn Sullivan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation