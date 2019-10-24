Is Colorado Going to Get Its Wall After All?

Will Hayden felt like he was in the Twilight Zone.

The Denver musician was at work in Longmont yesterday, October 23, when he first heard that Trump was talking about building a wall in Colorado. Specifically, Trump had said this at a speech at an energy conference in Pittsburgh: "We're building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we're building a wall in Colorado...a big one that really works — you can't get over, you can't get under."

Hayden himself had proposed this late last year, in a GoFundMe spoof urging residents of this state to make Colorado great again by building a wall around it. And now here was the president suggesting the same thing...or at least suggesting building a wall across Colorado, even though the southernmost part of this state is almost 500 miles from the Mexican border.

"My first thought was that he is in progressing stages of dementia," Hayden recalls. "Part of me thinks maybe he saw those joke articles that spread about a year ago and that latched itself onto his meandering memories. But another part of me just thinks he doesn't know the layout of the United States."

Hayden, a native of La Junta, does. And when he launched his own build-the-wall campaign on December 28, he included this:



Here in Colorado we are being accosted by outsiders jacking up our rent, smoking our weed and using our preciously fracked energy. We need a WALL around Colorado to stop people from entering. In addition, I promise to use these funds to attempt to force out anyone who has moved here in the last 10 years in an effort to MAKE COLORADO GREAT AGAIN!!!

"Since Trump apparently is giving the green light on the Colorado wall, I may have to step up my efforts," he says now.

Over the past nine-plus months, Hayden's campaign had raised a total of $100. But money wasn't the point; he'd always intended to donate that to charity. (In fact, after refunding the contributors who asked to be reimbursed, he'd recently given the rest of the haul to Ferret Dreams Rescue and Adoption.) Instead, Hayden's campaign was designed to point out the idiocy of all the wall-building talk and actual attempts around the country...and to take a shot at transplants in the process.

Television Generation (Hayden on the right) CPT12.org

Some of Hayden's songs for his band, Television Generation, have done the same thing. As Colorado Public Television's Sounds on 29th, which aired an in-studio performance with the group on October 14, notes, "This trio captures the spirited restlessness of punk, translating that energy into a mechanism for storytelling. These rambunctious ones give a voice to the frustrations many musicians are facing right now in a city that is becoming increasingly unaffordable for artists." (The performance is so rambunctious, in fact, that "viewer discretion is advised"; watch it here.)

"Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats appeared on the show, as well as many other great local artists, so that was certainly an honor," Hayden says of the gig.

The band will be at Lost Lake Lounge on November 10, and has a new album that will probably be released early next year. It's also working with the members of local legend Dressy Bessy. Says Hayden: "John Hill and Tammy Ealom are two amazing people who have been helping us navigate the music world beyond the local scene."

And speaking of the world beyond the local scene, Hayden realizes that there could be the makings of a new song in Trump's comment about the wall, even though Trump has since tweeted that his reference to Colorado was made "kiddingly."

"I feel the situation is so bizarre, I really should," Hayden muses. "I tend to need a lick or a lyric to come to me first, so it's only a matter of time now that the idea is there."

Just make it a big one that really works.