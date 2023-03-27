Problems with Colorado IDs at TSA Are Driving Travelers Up a Wall

Eric Sullivan, a green building analyst whose job had him flying across the country to inspect buildings and ensure their energy efficiency, had a really big problem.
In the course of his journeys, Sullivan's Colorado driver’s license didn't scan at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints about half the time.
“It wasn't just always just [Denver International Airport] but pretty much every airport for that matter,” Sullivan says.
Flying around ten times a month, Sullivan says almost every other trip saw him being delayed by his ID card. When presented with it, agents would typically scan it, find an error, wipe the license down, and try again before finally making him go back to the airline counter to fill out a form stating he was indeed the person who bought his ticket.
“Every agent that I talked to, they were like, ‘It's just something weird about the Colorado ID,’” Sullivan bemoans. And it's not just him who's sick of it.
The TSA confirms that its scanning software currently has issues reading Colorado IDs, which is causing grief for patrons. “TSA is aware of this matter and is working on an update to our technology,” says TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers.
The agency uses Credential Authentication Technology to scan driver’s licenses and check if they are legitimate. Dankers reassures those who worry that even if the technology doesn’t work TSA has other ways to verify photo IDs. As long as people have a valid photo ID and a boarding pass they can get through.
Some TSA checkpoints have scanning technology that doesn’t require boarding passes, should a person's ID scan correctly. Other checkpoints require both an ID and boarding pass regardless of whether a license works or not.
Sullivan eventually gave up trying.
“I just started to bring my passport with me because that works every time,” he says.
For Coloradans who want to avoid the hassle of a license not scanning, the TSA has a list of forms of ID that are accepted at airport security — including U.S. passports, Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards, permanent resident cards and many more.
Sullivan points out that issues with delays can make the already grueling travel process even worse.
For his job, the green building analyst would often fly out of DIA and back in a single day. His ID problems would regularly cause him unneeded stress during times he was on a tight schedule. Since he often had to complete extra paperwork, Sullivan says would regularly end up running for his gate.
“It was just beyond frustrating,” he explains. “There are a lot of times where I need to get through security as fast as possible to make it to my gate and I would have to do this other errand.”
Sullivan was a TSA pre-check customer and his driver’s license was a REAL ID, meaning it complies with stringent federal identification requirements implemented in 2005 in the wake of 9/11, as well as state requirements. Despite this, the problems didn’t stop.
Colorado IDs have been REAL ID compliant since 2012, so — according to Derek Kuhn, communications manager for the Colorado Divison of Motor Vehicles and Tax — the majority of Coloradans have REAL IDs, yet issues still persist.
Additionally, Kuhn says, it’s not the redesigned Colorado licenses, which dropped in February 2022, that are causing problems.
“Since the launch of the Iconic Credential in February 2022, the Department of Revenue has received only a handful of inquiries from Coloradans who experienced similar issues and a few news outlets,” Kuhn explains. “Additionally, we have not been contacted by any business or agency that has had similar issues.”
The Iconic Credential is the latest rendition of the Colorado ID, with a design that residents voted for in 2021 featuring artwork from Colorado photographers. Kuhn says it meets the latest American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators standards and that he can’t speak to any potential problems as the DMV hasn’t heard of many.
“While these issues are isolated, we encourage all Coloradans to be prepared when traveling, whether it’s by car or plane,” he adds. “Coloradans can also use Colorado ID in Apple Wallet, which the DMV recently launched, at Denver International Airport.”
After countless failed attempts, Sullivan finally found a solution to his problem: moving to another state.
He relocated to Virginia in September 2022 and hasn’t had any of these issues with his new driver’s license. Sullivan also doesn't notice a marked improvement between the IDs physically.
“Colorado and Virginia ID, there's not that much difference between them,” he says.
The biggest difference might just be the peace of mind he gets from knowing it will be accepted at the airport.