Denver International Airport's TSA Confiscated Record Number of Firearms in 2022

click to enlarge Only 80 percent of the guns found at DIA were loaded, lower than the national average. The Transportation Security Administration

ven those who have concealed-carry permits are not allowed to bring guns in their carry-on luggage

Denver ranked seventh for number of firearm discoveries by TSA in 2022. It was the tenth-busiest airport for TSA checkpoint screening, with officers discovering firearms in carry-on luggage at a rate of 7.3 firearms per million passengers screened.



“It is a little disappointing to be in the top ten here in Denver, but I think the more we talk about it, the more people realize that they have options to travel with their firearm,” Dankers says.

click to enlarge All ammunition must be in its original packaging. The Transportation Security Administration