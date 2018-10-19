Twitter Debates If We Saw the Real Broncos in 45-10 Cardinals Blowout

Your Denver Broncos snapped a four-game losing streak in a big way during October 18's edition of Thursday Night Football, brutally plucking the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 45-10.

The victory saved the jobs of head coach Vance Joseph and defensive coordinator Joe Woods, at least for now, and gave fans who've been battered by lackluster play on both sides of the ball a reason to smile as widely as D-Town superstar Von Miller, whose pre-game pledge that he would kick the Cards' asses came true in a big way.

But on Twitter, fans were split about whether the game was a coming-out party for the real Broncos — the team everyone hoped to see this year — or fool's gold reflecting the mega-mediocrity of their opponents.

The Cardinals were terrible indeed, with highly touted rookie quarterback Josh Rosen looking way less than ready for prime time. His first pass of the game turned into a pick-six for Denver linebacker Todd Davis — a duplication of the gift touchdown handed to the Broncos earlier this month by another first-year starter, the New York Jets' Sam Darnold.

Versus the Jets, another lousy team, the good news pretty much stopped there. But not last night, which turned into a virtual Broncos highlight reel, thanks in part to more imaginative and aggressive play-calling by Woods and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, whose seat has been getting hot, too. A touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton thrown by fellow receiver Emmanuel Sanders? Sure. Another interception return for a score, this time by Chris Harris Jr.? You bet. A 64-yard TD drive that consisted of one play, a Case Keenum bomb to Sanders? Bring it on. A fifteen-play march to the end zone that killed the rest of the clock and crushed the Cardinals' spirit in a methodically brutal way? Yas queen.

Broncos boosters were understandably thrilled by the results. But many were also wary of considering the outcome a harbinger, particularly since Denver's next opponent is the Kansas City Chiefs, to whom they choked on national TV mere weeks ago.

So have the Broncos turned a corner? Or do they remain crappy despite the big win? Count down our choices for the debate's twenty most memorable tweets below.

Number 20:

All tonight proved is 1- Cardinals are worse than Broncos but the Broncos still suck except for Lindsay, Sanders, Von Miller and co. 2- Kinda wish they lost so VJ would get fired tomorrrow. — JustAGirl (Fallon) (@ff_JustAGirl) October 19, 2018

Number 19:

Glad the Broncos not only won but bullied the Cardinals still I dont want anyone to think Vance Joseph is any good it's just the cards suck — Darrell (@Vibrxncyy) October 19, 2018

Number 18:

I love my team don’t get me wrong and actually winning feels so good as a fan but come on guys let’s face it Arizona sucks we still have a QB issue that isn’t going away because of a good win today against a shitty team — Victor (@vicbarcelo1313) October 19, 2018

Number 17:

Lost in this blowout is that Case Keenum still sucks. #Broncos — Keegan Haag (@THEkeeganhaag) October 19, 2018

Number 16:

Broncos looking good tonight. Not falling for it tho we still suck — juan G (@iJuan_Ulost) October 19, 2018

Number 15:

Dude, they are playing the Cardinals....calm down. The Broncos still suck. — Jon (@x328Fan) October 19, 2018

Number 14:

This game proves nothing.



Broncos still suck. Shitty defense, crappy special teams, dog shit OL, retard at QB.



They won't make the playoffs.



The coach will be fired. — The Other Mark (@MyLobotomy) October 19, 2018

Number 13:

I like @dmac1043 and his Broncos optimism. Think about who has beaten them...Ravens (best defense), Chiefs (best offense), Rams (best overall), Jets (best gameplan?)...ok well the Jets suck, but still — Matthew Anderson (@Anderson_for_3) October 19, 2018

Number 12:

Broncos offense still sucks but luckily the defense will make people who only look at the box score forget that.



Best game of the season by this defense so far. — Topher Doll (@Topher_Doll) October 19, 2018

Number 11:

The Broncos still suck, they’re just playing a team that sucks worse — #HTTR (3-2) (@OGVersacePython) October 19, 2018

Number 10:

Watching highlights of the @Broncos putting the Cardinals to the sword. Good to see Denver finally show what they can do but that Cardinals defence is awful. — Kevin Mort (@KEVINMORT) October 19, 2018

Number 9:

Actually when Von's head coach and defensive coordinator, fearing the loss of their jobs, scraped their silly defensive game plans, and turn the dogs loose. Finally let VMiller and Bradley Chubb just rush the passer and let the DBs cover man to man as a trade-off. #Broncos — Ron - SuperBowl SuperFan (@ronNcaphill) October 19, 2018

Number 8:

Finally a day and week where I can’t wait to get home and watch a @Broncos game this season ??!! All is right with the world (at least this week) #DENvsARI ... — kev beattie (@Iamzodkneel) October 19, 2018

Number 7:

but it’s hilarious how the broncos finally win w a blow out only bc they played the worst team in the league — Ness (@BVNUELOS) October 19, 2018

Number 6:

Number 5:

Like @VonMiller said “We are going to kick their a**” Nice to see the team FINALLY show up this season!@johnelway @ChrisHarrisJr #anotherCaseINT — LDT (@iskywalker66) October 19, 2018

Number 4:

@Broncos fans talking about @von finally showing up. While forgetting that King Soopers will be giving one free doughnut to each customer following a Broncos win. Been 4 long weeks! #BroncosCountry #KingSoopers #Denver — Glenn Herbert (@GlennHerbertJR) October 19, 2018

Number 3:

It’s been almost a month since the last win. This week is going to finally be uplifting. — Crazy Dave (@CO303Denver) October 19, 2018

Number 2:

Finally will sleep peacefully tonight! Broncos won son! — Ty Walden (@tyflyguy15) October 19, 2018

Number 1: