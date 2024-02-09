This Migrant Family Brought Their Dog through Nine Countries — Only to Lose Her in Denver

click to enlarge Mia Fernanda, all gussied up. Rosemely Perez

"We want to see her," Perez responded. "My son is crying a lot for Mia."Keneipp tellsthat Mia Fernanda "was diarrheaing and vomiting and wouldn't eat, very, very sick." She adds, "My in-laws said, 'Look, we'll care for this dog and pay the thousands of dollars it's going to require to get her well and healthy — and it's still ongoing — but we're not going to pay all that money until it's a permanent adoption scenario."Denver's Temporary Pet Housing Program "is generally just housing" and doesn't look for medical problems, says Tammy Vigil, spokesperson for the Department of Public Health and Environment, which runs the city shelters. If a pet in the housing program does need medical assistance, a community engagement team will help the pet find veterinary care. The only reason a dog would be euthanized is "if it's suffering and can't be saved," Vigil adds.During the days that followed, Perez would ask Keneipp each morning for updates and pictures of Mia Fernanda. Keneipp usually didn't have much information or photos to offer, saying that she hadn't seen her in-laws or was out of town."It's not going to be possible to see her," Keneipp told Perez on December 6. "I know that you all are very sad but you have to focus on getting a house/work/school. What's happening with her is very serious, and it didn't appear suddenly. She has various infections from consuming contaminated water and food — supposedly on the walk. She didn't get sick from depression. She got sick from parasites and worms."By now, Perez and her family had moved from the Super 8 to the home of a woman Ryall had introduced to Perez. On December 15, she \ texted Keneipp from Perez's number and told her that Perez "is interested in paying back the vet bills and we will help."Keneipp did not respond. On December 21, Perez texted her again: "Mrs. Julia, I wouldn't want to come to extreme measures. If you haven't given a reason for Mia, I'm going to put in a complaint because it's not right that you haven't responded and I want to get my dog back."On December 23, Keneipp finally responded. "Sorry for the delay of my response...clearly I also don't want to come to extreme measures. The facts are that you accepted this situation by asking me to pick up the dog," she wrote. "You're more than welcome to present a police report. I've consulted with a law firm. You're more than welcome to consult with the police. It won't end well for your immigration case."On December 31, Keneipp sent her last message to Perez: "I've consulted with a lawyer about this situation after our last WhatsApp chat in which you mentioned a police intervention. My lawyer has advised me to send you this documentation and that I put an end to our correspondence." The documentation was a list of Mia's ailments confirmed by a vet and the release form from the Denver animal shelter proving that Keneipp had picked up the dog.Keneipp then blocked Perez, who contacted the Denver Police Department. At about 4:45 p.m. on January 12, Keneipp was working at home when "I hear a boom, boom, boom on my door," she recalls. "It was two police officers with their hands on their weapons responding to a stolen dog 911 call."Keneipp showed the officers the documents proving that she had picked up the dog from the shelter and was taking care of her, then filed her own incident report with the Mountain View Police Department. Keneipp's lawyers told her that the case was a civil matter, she says, meaning she could face a lawsuit from Perez but not any charges for allegedly stealing Mia Fernanda.Keneipp says that "because the situation has gotten so ugly," she won't let Perez visit the dog — although she hadn't allowed it earlier, either — and has no intention of asking her in-laws to return the dog. "I've been threatened and harassed," Keneipp says. "This has turned into an absolute nightmare, not to mention a complete headache and an illogical hot mess."