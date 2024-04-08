Venezuelan Migrants Feeling the Burn of Spicy Mexican Food Donations

"We're actually hearing from folks in the encampments saying, 'We don't like it,'" Nucete says. "Normally, they don't eat red chile or food that's quite spicy, or things that are smothered."







Facebook posts have called "for people if they wanted to make burritos or quesadillas or bring enchiladas and tamales," Nucete says. One Denver resident donated "boxes and boxes" of spicy Cheetos to a migrant encampment, Nucete recalls, "and nobody wanted to eat them. 'They're really spicy to us, and we're just afraid they're going to waste,'" she says migrants have told her.



“It’s very rare, a Latino person who eats spicy food in Venezuela,” says migrant Adriani Colina of her home country. “But it’s very good, Mexican food. It’s just spicy.”



In Search of Traditional Venezuelan Dishes Nucete is also on the board of Papagayo, one of the principal nonprofits helping the City of Denver get housing and work for migrants, and she has been the co-chair of the Colorado Health Equity Commission since 2021. A Venezuelan native who came to the United States in 2007, she's recommending that Denver residents cut back on donating spicy dishes.Most migrant encampments don't have porta-potties, Nucete points out, and "if you have spicy food and people who are not used to spicy food or refried beans — because we actually eat black beans, and they're more solid — your bowel movements are going to be completely different."

Often the favorite and "most traditional plate" for Venezuelans, Nucete adds, is the arepa, which is corn dough stuffed with meat and other fried items like cheese and potatoes. They're easy to make and can take a variety of ingredients; Nucete remembers eating arepas as a kid with just butter and sugar when there was nothing else to add.

click to enlarge Stefanny Taveras cooks pinchos outside of a migrant shelter. Bennito L. Kelty





Romero migrated to Denver about a year ago, walking from Chile. Unlike many Venezuelan migrants in Denver, he's able to work and live in a place he rents. Selling arepas was a sure way to make extra money because he knew other South American migrants missed their home fare. "A lot of chile, a lot of heat, it doesn't sit well with us," Romero says. "Mexican food is really good, but the only thing is it has a lot of chile and it burns, it burns too much. Not all of us eat hot food."





Romero isn't alone. Other Venezuelan migrants who have timed out of the city's shelters return and set up tables or grills right next to him, including Colina, who sells pineapple juice for $2 a cup.



For Venezuelan migrants, Mexico was the longest leg of their walk to the United States, and that experience left them with a bad taste in their mouths for one dish in particular: tacos.



"Everything was taco, taco, taco, taco, taco," Tavera says. "I got to the point where I was like, 'No more, no!' We're not very in love with the taco, us Venezuelans."



Romero started selling small arepas to other migrants on the walk through Mexico "because every day it was tacos," he says.





click to enlarge Migrants pick up lunch outside their shelter in Montbello. Bennito L. Kelty "I like to eat rice," Romero says. "With beans, with meat, with chicharrón," or deep-fried pork skin, which is also popular in Mexico.



The Venezuelan and Mexican palates do overlap, though, Nucete notes. Mexican rice, which is usually seasoned with cumin and garlic and cooked in tomato sauce, is "pretty similar" to what Venezuelans eat. Likewise, menudo, which isn't spicy but has hominy stewed in red chile and cow stomach broth, is also "something that people would enjoy," Nucete says.

Colina says she likes "rice, pasta, chicken, meat, salad."





"Simple meats, anything like ham, is pretty popular too," Nucete says. "There's so many simple Latin American recipes like arroz con pollo that can be done, even simple soups or sancochos [stews], especially in the wintertime."

Black beans are preferred to refried beans, Nucete notes, along with white rice, plantains and shredded beef. Those are also the four typical ingredients for the national dish of Venezuela, pabellón criollo.





Food at the City Migrant Shelters "The normal food from my Venezuela is chicken with rice and some potatoes," Velazquez says. The chicken is usually lightly breaded, he adds, and cooked with "oil, fry the chicken, salt and wheat flour, and you can add an egg, too."





Adults in migrant shelters get two free meals a day: breakfast and dinner. Children are served lunch, too. Shelters also offer snacks like trail mix, granola bars, string cheese, crackers and fruit, along with water bottles and cans of soda.