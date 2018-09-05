Walker Stapleton, Phony Home

Phony baloney.

On August 28, Walker Stapleton considered Westword enough of a legitimate news organization that he turned on his heel and took off when I tried to introduce myself, explaining that he doesn't "do extemporaneous interviews."

But he does make extemporaneous jokes, as he proved at a potluck fundraiser in Parker on September 1. Noting a drone overhead as he took the mic from Tom Tancredo, Stapleton told the crowd: "If you all see a drone up there, it's probably owned by the Westword or Colorado Independent or those phony news organizations. I'm told if you shoot it down, it's illegal, so we'll have to get some lacrosse balls or something or a bow and arrow to redirect it, but, thank you Tom." Stapleton's "phony" line inspired laughter and applause, as you can hear in the clip below.