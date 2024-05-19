 Westword Kicks Off Spring Membership Drive, Aims to Raise $12K | Westword
Westword Kicks Off Spring Membership Drive, Aims to Raise $12K

Although we've always been free in Denver and beyond, quality local journalism doesn't come cheap. Our first-ever spring membership drive runs May 20 through June 7.
May 19, 2024
Westword
Westword may have started with a free paper in 1977 and subsequently added a 24/7 website and other platforms...but our work connecting readers with the rest of the communities in Denver doesn't end there! We've also begun hosting intimate, in-person events for our members, and we'd like you to join the club.

During our first-ever spring membership drive, we’ve set a goal to raise $12,000 for our newsroom by June 7. And the campaign starts now! You can give any amount to become a member.

Membership support keeps us moving forward

Trustworthy, bipartisan local news like ours spurs growth, fosters relationships and helps to ensure that everyone is informed about the issues that matter most — which is essential to a healthy democracy. When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected and empowered during this important year. We’re committed to providing this critical public service, but we need your support to keep going strong.

Although Westword has always been free — both in print and online — quality local journalism doesn't come cheap. That's why, five years ago, we started a membership program that encourages regular readers to contribute to supporting our digital newsroom. Those contributions have allowed us to offer paid internships to talented young journalists (our social media editor got her start here as an intern) and offer ongoing coverage of this increasingly complicated election season, most recently a roundup of November 2024 ballot measures.

Members-only events

In December, we hosted a reception in our office focusing on the local food scene and We Don't Waste, a nonprofit leading the way in fighting hunger and promoting sustainability. In April, we presented a panel at the legendary Mercury Cafe that discussed the brave new world of psychedelics in the wake of Colorado voters passing Proposition 122.
click to enlarge
Ipecac members (from left): bass player Tayte Eubanks, drummer Kanyon Dickerson, vocalist Isabella Osborne, and guitarist Ariadnee Ziady.
Jason Reschka
On Friday, May 24, we're offering an in-office concert by Ipecac, winner of Best Rock Band in the Best of Denver 2024. After an informal meet-and-greet, Culture Editor Emily Ferguson will chat with the band's members and then the music will start.

The event will be a great way to start the holiday weekend, and all you have to do to snag a spot is become a Westword member. Celebrating community journalism while celebrating a great local band: That's music to our ears!

Will you help us get to our goal?
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
