What to Know About Denver’s New Compost Carts as First Wave Rolls Out

Denver successfully implemented weekly recycling for all residents served by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure in January; this is the next step toward the goal of diverting waste from landfills to recycling or composting.
The first residents to receive composting carts are in Solid Waste Collection District 2, which includes City Park, City Park West, Clayton, Cole, Elyria-Swansea, Five Points, North Capitol Hill, Skyland, Whittier and parts of Globeville. The city is prioritizing neighborhoods that currently have low diversion rates.
“New customers will receive a compost cart, a small kitchen pail and an updated compost how-to guide to get them started,” DOTI announced. The kitchen pail is designed so that people can immediately toss scraps there before taking them out to their green cart.
The city estimates that 50 to 75 percent of what people currently put in the trash could be recycled or composted.
“To help residents prepare and understand how to use their carts correctly, the team has been attending community events, doing Spanish and English door-to-door outreach and direct-messaging through our app and in ReCollect,” says Nancy Kuhn, marketing and communications director for DOTI.
To compost or not to compost?The rules for composting are actually pretty simple: if it’s food or yard scraps or plant trimmings, it belongs in compost. Everything else should either be recycled if possible and trashed if not.
“Paper products including tissues, paper towels, napkins, tissue paper, brightly colored paper, paper scraps and shredded paper, tea bags and coffee liners … pizza boxes,” are all not compostable or recyclable, DOTI notes. However, coffee grounds themselves can be composted if dumped out of the filter.
Even packaging and products such as cups, plates and takeout containers that are certified as compostable don’t belong in Denver-provided compost bins, the city says. Compostable bags don't either, unless they are three gallons or smaller or Compost Manufacturing Alliance certified.
“No plastics, glass, metals, diapers, pet waste (even in compostable bags), treated wood, rubber bands, twist ties, produce stickers, sod, mulch, or dirt,” DOTI requests.
But don’t worry: DOTI has composting tips and a Waste Directory.
If you’re confused about what bin to toss some waste in, just type it into the directory and it will tell you exactly what to do. Plus, DOTI isn’t treating residents who contaminate their recycling or compost like trash. It will send an inspector out to homes that have contaminated waste or overfilled trash bins before issuing any citation.
Education is key, Kuhn notes.
“Our audits are also proving to be a good way to communicate with people,” she continues. DOTI has audited 1,458 trash carts in the city and tagged 386 as contaminated. Of those tagged, 75 percent of people corrected their mistakes on the first try.
“We’ve not issued any formal citations but when contamination is found a tag indicates to the driver that they should not collect the cart and educates the customer about what should and should not be in the cart,” Kuhn says.
The department plans to audit Solid Waste Collection District 2 as compost rolls out there. The expanded waste services ordinance allows fines between $500 and $999 for contamination should DOTI ever reach that point.
Recycling is on the rise in 2023The program’s aim of getting more waste out of landfills seems to be reaching its target, with a 12 percent increase in recycling in Denver so far this year. That accounts for 2,443 more tons of recyclable material making it into recycling instead of heading to the landfill.
Of DOTI’s 30,000 existing compost customers — who’d signed up for composting carts before the ordinance passed — compost collection is up 6 percent this year.
The expanded waste services ordinance allows people to pick what size trash can they want, paying for that size. Then everyone gets recycling and compost as part of the deal. The options are 35 gallons, which fits two to three tall kitchen bags, for $9 a month; 65 gallons, which fits four to five bags, for $13 a month; and 95 gallons, which fits seven to eight bags, for $21 a month.
So far, 31,100 households have 35-gallon trash carts, 55,946 households have 65-gallon carts and 88,818 households have 95-gallon carts. DOTI recommends people wait to get their compost carts before adjusting their sizing, which can be done on Denver Utilities Online.
Those who are paying for trash service but haven’t received composting yet are getting a $9 quarterly credit on their bills until their neighborhood gets green carts. “Once service begins in that neighborhood, we will remove the credit on future invoices,” Kuhn says.
Residents don’t need to be home to get their carts and can use them the week after they are delivered. After Solid Waste Collection District 2, DOTI plans to roll compost carts out to Solid Waste Collection District 4, which includes residents in Montbello, Gateway and Green Valley Ranch.