Only One City in Metro Area Has Cheaper Rent Than Denver — Really

Of thirteen communities in the metro area, Denver proper currently has the second-lowest median rent price for a two-bedroom apartment. And, no, we're not kidding.
New data from Apartment List shows what a difference a few months makes.
On August 1, we reported that the price of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Denver went up by a higher percentage from month to month than in any other major city in the country.
Then, a month later, data showed that the percentage increase of one-bedroom rent in Denver was greater on a year-to-year basis than in America's 25 priciest markets.
But now, circa December 2018, Denver's median rent is considerably lower than that of San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin and even Boulder, where a typical two-bedroom is going for $1,420, nearly $100 more than in Denver.
Granted, rent in plenty of Denver neighborhoods exceeds the $1,340 median amount estimated by Apartment List; the figure is an average that incorporates the most affordable spots as well as the trendiest.
Yet the median two-bedroom rent price for every Denver suburb other than one is higher, with such a pad costing in excess of $600 more per month in the most expensive burg, Lone Tree.
Count down the aforementioned thirteen communities, ranked from highest to lowest two-bedroom rents.
Number 13: Lone Tree
Median one-bedroom price: $1,570
Median two-bedroom price: $1,990
Month-to-month price change: -0.1 percent
Year-to-year price change: +2.2 percent
Number 12: Thornton
Median one-bedroom price: $1,480
Median two-bedroom price: $1,880
Month-to-month price change: +0.3 percent
Year-to-year price change: +5.1 percent
Number 11 (tie): Littleton
Median one-bedroom price: $1,470
Median two-bedroom price: $1,850
Month-to-month price change: 0.0 percent
Year-to-year price change: +0.8 percent
Number 11 (tie): Parker
Median one-bedroom price: $1,460
Median two-bedroom price: $1,850
Month-to-month price change: -1.4 percent
Year-to-year price change: +1.2 percent
Number 9: Broomfield
Median one-bedroom price: $1,380
Median two-bedroom price: $1,730
Month-to-month price change: +0.2 percent
Year-to-year price change: +5.5 percent
Number 8 (tie): Westminster
Median one-bedroom price: $1,280
Median two-bedroom price: $1,620
Month-to-month price change: +0.1 percent
Year-to-year price change: +3.7 percent
Number 8 (tie): Brighton
Median one-bedroom price: $1,270
Median two-bedroom price: $1,620
Month-to-month price change: +1.3 percent
Year-to-year price change: +4.2 percent
Number 6 (tie): Golden
Median one-bedroom price: $1,240
Median two-bedroom price: $1,560
Month-to-month price change: +0.1 percent
Year-to-year price change: +1.6 percent
Number 6 (tie): Aurora
Median one-bedroom price: $1,230
Median two-bedroom price: $1,560
Month-to-month price change: -0.3 percent
Year-to-year price change: +1.9 percent
Number 4: Arvada
Median one-bedroom price: $1,220
Median two-bedroom price: $1,540
Month-to-month price change: +0.4 percent
Year-to-year price change: +2.7 percent
Number 3: Englewood
Median one-bedroom price: $1,210
Median two-bedroom price: $1,530
Month-to-month price change: +0.7 percent
Year-to-year price change: +2.9 percent
Number 2: Denver
Median one-bedroom price: $1,060
Median two-bedroom price: $1,340
Month-to-month price change: -0.2 percent
Year-to-year price change: +1.9 percent
Number 1: Wheat Ridge
Median one-bedroom price: $1,020
Median two-bedroom price: $1,290
Month-to-month price change: 0.0 percent
Year-to-year price change: +1.4 percent
