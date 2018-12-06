Only One City in Metro Area Has Cheaper Rent Than Denver — Really

Of thirteen communities in the metro area, Denver proper currently has the second-lowest median rent price for a two-bedroom apartment. And, no, we're not kidding.

New data from Apartment List shows what a difference a few months makes.

On August 1, we reported that the price of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Denver went up by a higher percentage from month to month than in any other major city in the country.

Then, a month later, data showed that the percentage increase of one-bedroom rent in Denver was greater on a year-to-year basis than in America's 25 priciest markets.

But now, circa December 2018, Denver's median rent is considerably lower than that of San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin and even Boulder, where a typical two-bedroom is going for $1,420, nearly $100 more than in Denver.

Granted, rent in plenty of Denver neighborhoods exceeds the $1,340 median amount estimated by Apartment List; the figure is an average that incorporates the most affordable spots as well as the trendiest.

Yet the median two-bedroom rent price for every Denver suburb other than one is higher, with such a pad costing in excess of $600 more per month in the most expensive burg, Lone Tree.

Count down the aforementioned thirteen communities, ranked from highest to lowest two-bedroom rents.

Number 13: Lone Tree



Median one-bedroom price: $1,570

Median two-bedroom price: $1,990

Month-to-month price change: -0.1 percent

Year-to-year price change: +2.2 percent

Number 12: Thornton



Median one-bedroom price: $1,480

Median two-bedroom price: $1,880

Month-to-month price change: +0.3 percent

Year-to-year price change: +5.1 percent

Number 11 (tie): Littleton



Median one-bedroom price: $1,470

Median two-bedroom price: $1,850

Month-to-month price change: 0.0 percent

Year-to-year price change: +0.8 percent

Number 11 (tie): Parker



Median one-bedroom price: $1,460

Median two-bedroom price: $1,850

Month-to-month price change: -1.4 percent

Year-to-year price change: +1.2 percent

Number 9: Broomfield



Median one-bedroom price: $1,380

Median two-bedroom price: $1,730

Month-to-month price change: +0.2 percent

Year-to-year price change: +5.5 percent

Number 8 (tie): Westminster



Median one-bedroom price: $1,280

Median two-bedroom price: $1,620

Month-to-month price change: +0.1 percent

Year-to-year price change: +3.7 percent

Number 8 (tie): Brighton



Median one-bedroom price: $1,270

Median two-bedroom price: $1,620

Month-to-month price change: +1.3 percent

Year-to-year price change: +4.2 percent

Number 6 (tie): Golden



Median one-bedroom price: $1,240

Median two-bedroom price: $1,560

Month-to-month price change: +0.1 percent

Year-to-year price change: +1.6 percent

Number 6 (tie): Aurora



Median one-bedroom price: $1,230

Median two-bedroom price: $1,560

Month-to-month price change: -0.3 percent

Year-to-year price change: +1.9 percent

Number 4: Arvada



Median one-bedroom price: $1,220

Median two-bedroom price: $1,540

Month-to-month price change: +0.4 percent

Year-to-year price change: +2.7 percent

Number 3: Englewood



Median one-bedroom price: $1,210

Median two-bedroom price: $1,530

Month-to-month price change: +0.7 percent

Year-to-year price change: +2.9 percent

Number 2: Denver



Median one-bedroom price: $1,060

Median two-bedroom price: $1,340

Month-to-month price change: -0.2 percent

Year-to-year price change: +1.9 percent

Number 1: Wheat Ridge



Median one-bedroom price: $1,020

Median two-bedroom price: $1,290

Month-to-month price change: 0.0 percent

Year-to-year price change: +1.4 percent