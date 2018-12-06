 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
4
Only One City in Metro Area Has Cheaper Rent Than Denver — Really
File photo

Only One City in Metro Area Has Cheaper Rent Than Denver — Really

Michael Roberts | December 6, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Of thirteen communities in the metro area, Denver proper currently has the second-lowest median rent price for a two-bedroom apartment. And, no, we're not kidding.

New data from Apartment List shows what a difference a few months makes.

Related Stories

On August 1, we reported that the price of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Denver went up by a higher percentage from month to month than in any other major city in the country.

Then, a month later, data showed that the percentage increase of one-bedroom rent in Denver was greater on a year-to-year basis than in America's 25 priciest markets.

But now, circa December 2018, Denver's median rent is considerably lower than that of San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin and even Boulder, where a typical two-bedroom is going for $1,420, nearly $100 more than in Denver.

Granted, rent in plenty of Denver neighborhoods exceeds the $1,340 median amount estimated by Apartment List; the figure is an average that incorporates the most affordable spots as well as the trendiest.

Yet the median two-bedroom rent price for every Denver suburb other than one is higher, with such a pad costing in excess of $600 more per month in the most expensive burg, Lone Tree.

Count down the aforementioned thirteen communities, ranked from highest to lowest two-bedroom rents.

Only One City in Metro Area Has Cheaper Rent Than Denver — Really (2)
File photo

Number 13: Lone Tree

Median one-bedroom price: $1,570
Median two-bedroom price: $1,990
Month-to-month price change: -0.1 percent
Year-to-year price change: +2.2 percent

Number 12: Thornton

Median one-bedroom price: $1,480
Median two-bedroom price: $1,880
Month-to-month price change: +0.3 percent
Year-to-year price change: +5.1 percent

Number 11 (tie): Littleton

Median one-bedroom price: $1,470
Median two-bedroom price: $1,850
Month-to-month price change: 0.0 percent
Year-to-year price change: +0.8 percent

Number 11 (tie): Parker

Median one-bedroom price: $1,460
Median two-bedroom price: $1,850
Month-to-month price change: -1.4 percent
Year-to-year price change: +1.2 percent

Only One City in Metro Area Has Cheaper Rent Than Denver — Really (3)
File photo

Number 9: Broomfield

Median one-bedroom price: $1,380
Median two-bedroom price: $1,730
Month-to-month price change: +0.2 percent
Year-to-year price change: +5.5 percent

Number 8 (tie): Westminster

Median one-bedroom price: $1,280
Median two-bedroom price: $1,620
Month-to-month price change: +0.1 percent
Year-to-year price change: +3.7 percent

Number 8 (tie): Brighton

Median one-bedroom price: $1,270
Median two-bedroom price: $1,620
Month-to-month price change: +1.3 percent
Year-to-year price change: +4.2 percent

Number 6 (tie): Golden

Median one-bedroom price: $1,240
Median two-bedroom price: $1,560
Month-to-month price change: +0.1 percent
Year-to-year price change: +1.6 percent

Number 6 (tie): Aurora

Median one-bedroom price: $1,230
Median two-bedroom price: $1,560
Month-to-month price change: -0.3 percent
Year-to-year price change: +1.9 percent

Number 4: Arvada

Median one-bedroom price: $1,220
Median two-bedroom price: $1,540
Month-to-month price change: +0.4 percent
Year-to-year price change: +2.7 percent

Only One City in Metro Area Has Cheaper Rent Than Denver — Really (4)
File photo

Number 3: Englewood

Median one-bedroom price: $1,210
Median two-bedroom price: $1,530
Month-to-month price change: +0.7 percent
Year-to-year price change: +2.9 percent

Number 2: Denver

Median one-bedroom price: $1,060
Median two-bedroom price: $1,340
Month-to-month price change: -0.2 percent
Year-to-year price change: +1.9 percent

Number 1: Wheat Ridge

Median one-bedroom price: $1,020
Median two-bedroom price: $1,290
Month-to-month price change: 0.0 percent
Year-to-year price change: +1.4 percent

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: