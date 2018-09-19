Why Two Brothers Were Busted for 15th and Market Triple Shooting

The day after a triple shooting near 15th and Market streets early on Sunday, September 16, the Denver Police Department revealed that 35-year-old Armando Durete had been taken into custody on suspicion of committing the crimes. Now, a second person, Nickie Rico, 36, has also been busted in the case.

As outlined in probable cause statements below, Rico was initially thought to be a victim, having been shot multiple times. And he happens to be Durete's brother.

At around 3 a.m. on the 16th, according to Rico's arrest report, a DPD detective began investigating the incident, which had taken place around half an hour earlier and involved the shooting of three people — one woman and two men, including Rico, who'd been hit in the left hand and shoulder.