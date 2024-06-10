 Xcel Clean Heat Plan Promotes Electrification in Colorado | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Xcel Clean Heat Plan Nears Approval, Would Spur Electrification in Colorado

Environmental groups are pleased that the plan doesn't rely on certified natural gas and hydrogen, with rebates coming for electric heat pumps.
June 10, 2024
Heat pumps like these at First Universalist church's sanctuary will soon come with rebates under Xcel's new plan.
Heat pumps like these at First Universalist church's sanctuary will soon come with rebates under Xcel's new plan. Catie Cheshire
Share this:
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) will soon approve the state’s first clean heat plan for Xcel Energy, according to the commission.

Environmental groups are celebrating the plan, which added dollars for electrification and no longer contains elements they had opposed like mixing hydrogen into fuel.

The plan will see the utility provider, responsible for most of the Denver area, invest $440 million in energy efficiency and electrification through 2027. Though the plan will be funded through bill riders, organizers believe the energy efficiency measures in the plan will save customers money.

“Those are not only going to help lower emissions, but they're also going to help improve indoor air quality,” Sarah Tresseder, building electrification field organizer with the Sierra Club, says of those measures. “As an Xcel customer, the bills have been ever-increasing, so it's hopeful we will help prevent some of these skyrocketing gas bills that we're seeing.”

In 2021, the state legislature passed a bill requiring gas utilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from 2015 levels by 4 percent before 2025, and by 22 percent before 2030; this has to be done by filing a clean heat plan with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. Xcel has also committed to a net-zero system by 2050.

Xcel filed its plan in August 2023. The PUC finished deliberating in May after environmental groups pushed for more public health concessions.

“This has been a case with a lot of twists and turns,” says Meera Fickling, a building decarbonization manager with Western Resource Alliance. “This is a really positive decision, but, secondly, the plan wound up in a rather different place from where it started.”

Win for Environmental Activists

In an August filing, Xcel presented a plan that included carbon offsets and certified natural gas in addition to the four legislatively stated methods for emissions reduction: electrification, renewable natural gas, green hydrogen and energy efficiency measures.

Certified natural gas is fuel made with high standards to prevent methane leaks and other environmental problems but is not a renewable energy source.

“That was problematic for us, because neither certified gas nor carbon offsets would actually reduce emissions from burning gas,” Flicking says.

Xcel submitted a new plan that cut out the carbon offsets and certified natural gas elements in November after strong opposition from environmental and public advocacy groups. However, the utility still requested cost recovery for selling certified natural gas, and kept in the idea to add hydrogen to its fuel mix as means of decreasing emissions.

The environmental groups pushed Xcel to reconsider those aspects, too.

“The problem with including those clean fuel resources is that they're both risky and expensive,” Fickling says. “They take away ratepayer resources that could instead be spent on measures like electrification that are more cost-effective and can be deployed at a larger scale. The commission eventually agreed with us on a lot of those points.”

The $440 million budget that the PUC will likely approve is similar to the cost originally proposed by Xcel, but only $10 million maximum can go to renewable natural gas. The majority of funding will go toward measures like rebates for heat pumps to replace gas furnaces in homes or insulation and windows that make homes more energy efficient.

Xcel originally modeled that electrification incentives would get much higher as time goes on. However, Flicking says the opposite: as the market adjusts, those incentives should be smaller.

“That's true for new technologies, like iPhones,” she explains. “It's also true for [electric vehicles], and we would expect it, similarly, to be true for heat pumps. Ultimately, the commission agreed with our understanding of how these new markets develop.”

Buildings across all economic spectrums need to invest in transitioning away from gas, Tresseder adds. The plan contemplates doing just that.

Advocates have long argued that gas infrastructure built today will end up as stranded assets in the future, unused before customers finish paying them off as is currently the case with Xcel's remaining coal plants. During deliberations for the clean heat plan, Tresseder says the PUC seemed to understand the economic reasons for focusing on electrifying.

“They indicated this level of understanding that we need to move away from fossil fuels,” Tresseder says.

The Xcel clean heat plan will likely end up with over five times the amount of money dedicated to an ell-electric building pilot than the company had initially planned.

Through spokesperson Tyler Bryant, Xcel says it expects to expand existing efficiency and electrification programs to help Colorado achieve its goal of transforming the state’s energy system into one that is net-zero on carbon emissions.

“We believe our customers should have a broad portfolio of options available to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in their homes and businesses,” Bryant says. “We look forward to providing more details once we receive the written order from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.”

According to PUC spokesperson Katie O’Donnell, the written order will likely be issued in mid-June as the commission decided not to re-discuss the draft, so it hasn’t come back on its schedule yet.

Once the PUC issues its decision, another process will lay out the implementation details for the exact amounts of each rebate. Fickling expects that process to take around ninety days.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword, where she has primarily reported on news since September 2021. Her prior work experience includes contributing to Cronkite News, Arizona PBS, the Regis University Highlander and AZ Big Media. Catie holds a master's degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and an undergraduate degree from Regis University in Denver.
Contact: Catie Cheshire
Asked and Answered: Where Would You Take Someone You Hate Who's Visiting Denver?

Opinion & Commentary

Asked and Answered: Where Would You Take Someone You Hate Who's Visiting Denver?

By Westword Readers
Denver Rises on U.S. News Best Places to Live List but Rates Just Fourth in Colorado

Lists

Denver Rises on U.S. News Best Places to Live List but Rates Just Fourth in Colorado

By Michael Roberts
Denver Residents Throw Wedding for LGBTQ Migrants From Venezuela

Immigration

Denver Residents Throw Wedding for LGBTQ Migrants From Venezuela

By Bennito L. Kelty
LGBTQ Republicans Feel Alienated After Colorado GOP Says "God Hates Pride"

LGBTQ+

LGBTQ Republicans Feel Alienated After Colorado GOP Says "God Hates Pride"

By Hannah Metzger
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation