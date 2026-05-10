People Aren’t Just Going to Hang Out and Sober Up After a Club Stops Serving Alcohol

Would people continue to party after a club's bar closes at 2 a.m.?

For the first time in forty years, Denver is overhauling the licensing process for Denver venues, and the current draft includes a 4 a.m. closing time for nightclubs.

But those clubs still wouldn’t be able to serve liquor after 2 a.m.

The proposal is a “full repeal” of current cabaret and amusement licenses, according to Molly Duplechian, the executive director of the Department of Licensing & Consumer Protection. “A lot has changed about Denver’s nightlife industry and nightlife scenes since these regulations were created,” she says, “and so we really have been wanting to update them for quite some time now.”

The plan is lengthy and contains some major changes, but the single sentence regarding later hours is catching all the attention…and has inspired plenty of comments on the of Emily Ferguson’s story. Says Doug:

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A 24-hour city is a more economically viable city.

Counters Mark:

No. Denver late-night food culture needs a recalibration first.

Replies Jerome:

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As long as greasy-ass street vendors are there at 4 a.m., too, with dogs and nachos and slices!

Offers Patrick:

Might have to reopen the Denver Diner. Put one on 16th Street.

Recalls Dean:

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Nothing like chicken-fried steak and eggs there at 3 a m. after writing a pedicab with three other people in freezing weather.

Asks Thomas:

Someone please explain to me why are bar or nightclub would want to go to the expense of keeping the establishment open for 2 hours without being able to sell alcohol

Adds Joshua:

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People aren’t gonna just hang out and sober up after a bar stops serving alcohol. And if the bar isn’t selling anything of what benefit is it to them?

Adds Jessie:

As a bartender for 15 years, nothing good happens after 2 a.m. and everyone is piss drunk. You can get sued as a bartender for overserving and at that point in the night, everyone is already too wasted. 4 a.m. is crazy work.

Offers Adam:

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Clearly the people who aren’t interested in staying out drinking until 2 a.m. today, because they don’t have the money or the interest, will suddenly become interested in going out until 4 a.m. because…

Responds Daniel:

The way things are going in Denver, the bars should close at 10 p.m.

Concludes Lynda:

Bring bring back 24-hour grocery stores, have extended hours at the library and museums, late-night workout and yoga classes, etc. Not everything has to be about clubbing and consuming substances.

After collecting feedback from venues, neighborhood organizations and nonprofit ONE Denver into account, the department will release a second draft of the proposal on May 18, with a virtual feedback session from 2:30 to 4 p.m. In the meantime, you can share your thoughts in a comment, or send them to editorial@westword.com.