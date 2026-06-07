“I think homelessness is down…farther down the street”

Denver officials say that overall homelessness in Denver is down for the first time in nine years. According to Mayor Mike Johnston, Denver saw a 12.5% decrease in overall homelessness between 2025 and 2026, marking the first documented reduction since 2017.

The numbers, compiled through the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative’s Point-In-Time Count, found 518 people living on Denver streets during a single January night earlier this year. That number represents a 64% reduction in street homelessness from 2023 and the lowest on record since county-specific data became available during PIT counts in 2017.

But some of those who work with the homeless disagree with the count. And on their of the story, readers have another explanation for any decrease in Denver: Homeless individuals are moving to other areas. Says Robert:

I truly think it is down…farther down the street.

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Notes Melanie:

It’s not down, it’s spread out.

Offers Brian:

They sent them to the suburbs! “Facts are stubborn things, but statistics are pliable.”

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Responds Felicia:

Lakewood, for sure.

Observes Bruce:

Thornton and Northglenn, too.

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Adds Mike:

They just moved ’em to the burbs!! I’ve been seeing a lot more in the Westminster, Broomfield and Arvada areas!!

Replies Erik:

I work in Westminster and literally see Westminster PD drop them off, relocating them to certain areas. It’s ridiculous!

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Adds Crystal:

Throw Englewood into the mix, and Aurora. Basically any city with a light-rail station or one of the popular bus routes like 0, 16,15, etc.

Suggests JohnPaul:

Denver’s outlying suburbs, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins would like a word with whoever told the Mayor these statistics lmao

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Offers Ashley:

I can’t speak for other major cities – but within the last 3-4 years I’ve noticed a SIGNIFICANT decline in Denver. The young addicts are gone, the support is there and every month we head back it’s better! Ps: if anyone remembers “old” 5 points or Stapleton; you won’t question

And Scott concludes:

Forcing them out into the suburbs isn’t doing anything to help…. Just looks good on paper for Denver. Still the same amount of homeless…. just spread out through the suburbs now. Didn’t fix a thing…..

What do you think of the homelessness count in Denver? The situation in surrounding suburbs and counties? What areas do you see with large homeless populations? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.