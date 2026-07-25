Reader: I support dirt bikes more than the oblivious drivers on the roads.

Dirt bike riders perform tricks and spew smoke on 16th Street in downtown Denver on March 8, 2026.

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Some Denver City Council members are considering legislation intended to crack down on the illegal street use of dirt bikes, electric motorcycles and four-wheelers. The potential regulations are being discussed after increasing reports and video footage show groups of motorcycle riders driving in central and downtown Denver.

There have been numerous crashes, some fatal, involving teens on dirt and e-moto bikes across the Denver metro since 2025, prompting several towns and counties, including Aurora, Castle Pines and Douglas County, to pass restrictions on off-highway vehicles. Denver council members could look to these rules for inspiration.

State law prohibits off-highway vehicles from public streets, roads and highways, but Denver police say a local ordinance would help enforcement. Fines, punishment for parents of juveniles involved in illegal street riding and even vehicle seizures have been suggested, but nothing has been introduced yet.

Reader reaction was mixed to the idea. A large portion of people argued that police should enforce the state laws we already have, which ban many forms of street use by dirt bikes, e-motos and four-wheelers. Others viewed the potential restrictions as yet another way to keep young people from having fun. However, several commenters were supportive of the idea.

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Changing technology requires changing laws.

— Gwyn Dominick

Remember when they cracked down on expired plates? Ya me neither.

— Derek Hamilton

As a pedestrian, I support them more than the oblivious drivers on the roads in pedestrian filled areas. They’re less likely to kill me.

— Tec Roach

I think we should figure out how to make the mode of transport legal and easy for young people.

—Joseph Dragunov

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Love it !!! Hold the parents accountable to start and if the kids don’t have parents they need to be treated as adults

— David Johnson

The kids don’t play outside anymore crowd has changed their tune.

— Juan Carlos

Look at Europe, and you will see places that have more mopeds, Ebikes, e dirt bikes than cars

— Michael Carpenter

Just enforced the laws you’re already have

—Gordon F. Altmaier

What do you think? Have you experienced dangerous groups of motorcycle riders around Denver? Are some residents and city officials overreacting? Or, maybe, do the kids just need more do?