30 years, 30,000 tail wags: How Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies built an empire of second chances

I didn’t drive out to Arvada expecting to leave with my entire world attached to a leash. I was simply going to look, ponder and peruse. But there was a 2-year-old waiting in the wings for me that knew better.

When I submitted my application to Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies (GRRR) back in March of 2024, I was just another hopeful applicant looking for a spark. The intake process was refreshingly grounded — a quick, honest assessment covering my background, daily routine, living arrangements, and yard access. Given how fiercely sought-after golden retrievers are in Colorado, I prepared for a long wait, or perhaps to never hear back at all. But in reality, my phone rang the very next day. A knowledgeable, warm volunteer walked through my questionnaire, and within 48 hours, I pulled through the gates of Phoebe’s Place — GRRR’s dedicated sanctuary in Arvada.

Inside Phoebe’s Place

Stepping onto the five-acre property immediately strips away any clinical shelter anxiety. In the main yard, a handful of goldens were mid-playtime, throwing themselves into the sunshine and tumbling across the grass with big, goofy golden smiles.

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“Phoebe’s Place is one of the things that makes GRRR unique,” says Katie Bates, executive director at GRRR. “We are one of only four Golden Retriever rescues in the United States with an onsite facility, and that gives us an incredible opportunity to truly get to know the dogs in our care. Having them all under the same roof allows us to assess the dogs in a variety of situations. It also allows us to provide a level of oversight that is difficult to replicate when dogs are spread across individual homes. Our team can identify medical or behavioral concerns early, adjust care as needed, and give dogs the time they need before we start thinking about their next home. We’re not just moving a dog from one place to another. We’re giving ourselves the opportunity to really understand each dog first.”

During my tour, a golden trotted directly over, planted herself squarely at my feet, and flopped straight onto her back for a belly rub. She didn’t offer a choice or wait for an invitation; she made an executive decision. She was coming home with me. Her given name was Frankie, but looking down into those expressive eyes, drawing from classic Beatles lore, she became my Lucy — as in Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.

Director of Animal Care, Mary Kenton, enjoying time outside with a few of the dogs. Photo by Katie Bates

Compassion without judgment

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People are typically surprised upon discovering that goldens need rescuing at all. But life isn’t immune to hard, unexpected turns. Lucy’s backstory was one of human circumstance: her original owners were navigating a divorce and surrendered her so she could keep a lawn to run in and a wider horizon. Lucy’s story isn’t an anomaly, but the rescue approaches every situation without judgment.

As Bates explains, surrenders stem from a wide mix of shifting family dynamics, housing changes, financial pressure, or health challenges, alongside strays transferred in from partner shelters. Rather than dwelling on or judging why a dog arrived, GRRR’s sole focus is determining what resources and care that dog needs next.

The art of matching

What separates GRRR from high-volume shelters is their commitment to narrative precision. Placements aren’t handled on a first-come, first-served conveyor belt; they’re delicately curated like intentional puzzles behind closed doors.

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“Our team gets to know the dog over time and how they interact with people, their energy level, their comfort around other dogs, their confidence, their quirks, and sometimes even the things that make them nervous. Then we look at the applicants through that lens,” Bates explains. “Behind the scenes, there can be long conversations about whether a particular home is truly the right fit. Maybe an applicant has always wanted a young, energetic Golden, but the dog they’re interested in instead needs a quieter home. Or maybe we have a senior dog who would thrive with someone who wants a slower pace. The best match isn’t necessarily the family who wants the dog the most. It’s the family whose life makes the most sense for that dog.”

GRRR dogs enjoying playtime together in one of four large play areas. Photo by Katie Bates

Investing in medical miracles

When I officially adopted Lucy for a $400 donation — a fee covering complete medical vetting, spay/neuter surgery, and microchipping — the rescue loaded my car with supplies and even followed up a handful of times to ensure she was settling in.

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That personalized care is backed by serious medical investment across the board. “Medical care is one of the biggest parts of what we do,” Bates emphasizes. “GRRR spends an average of $130,000 per year on medical care alone, caring for everything from routine needs to orthopedic issues, cancer, chronic conditions, and senior care. We work closely with our veterinary partners to determine the best course of care for each dog, and cost never determines whether a dog gets the treatment they need.”

That philosophy was put to the test with Tripp, a puppy surrendered at 12 weeks old with a severe birth injury to his front leg. “Dr. Carpenter with Homeward Bound Animal Hospital initially explored whether his leg could be reconstructed, but after a consultation with Dr. Briggs at Canine Orthopedics, it became clear that reconstruction would mean multiple surgeries, months of recovery, and still might not give him a functional leg. Tripp’s medical team ultimately decided amputation was the best option for him,” Bates shares. “The incredible part was watching what happened afterward. Tripp didn’t see himself as a dog with a disability; he was just a puppy who wanted to play. After his surgery, he went home with the family who had already welcomed him into their hearts before the procedure.

They gave him the space to recover and, more importantly, never treated him as though his missing leg would limit him,” she continues. “Tripp is also a great example of why our Golden Angel Fund is so important. We want to be able to say yes when a dog like Tripp needs significant care. His story is a reminder that a medical challenge doesn’t have to define a dog’s future.”

Thirty years of community

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This year, the organization hits a massive landmark: 30 years of operation. Since 1996, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit has rescued and rehomed roughly 300 goldens and golden mixes each year. That sustained impact relies heavily on a passionate volunteer network. “It’s for sure the dogs, but it’s also the community they find here,” Bates says.

“Our volunteers become incredibly invested in these dogs. They know their personalities, their histories, which ones need a little extra encouragement, and which ones are going to greet you with a toy in their mouth every time you walk through the door. There’s also something pretty special about knowing that the time you give — whether it’s walking a dog, spending time getting to know their personality, helping at an event, or pitching in wherever you’re needed, is directly contributing to that dog’s next chapter. People come to GRRR because they love Golden Retrievers, but I think they stay because they realize how much their individual contribution matters.”

A lasting connection

That network of care extends long after you drive away from Phoebe’s Place. GRRR fosters an active alumni community both in person and across a vibrant digital presence, sharing videos and updates on Instagram and TikTok that keep thousands of supporters connected. Adopters and members return to the facility throughout the year for Senior Play Days, themed Halloween parties, and the massive annual Reunion Picnic every autumn.

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“We don’t really think of adoption as the end of our relationship with a dog,” Bates says. “We love hearing from families, seeing photos, and especially seeing dogs come back to events years later. Sometimes you’ll see a dog who arrived at GRRR shut down and then you see them a few years later running around with their family having a blast and it’s almost hard to believe it’s the same dog. Those updates are also a reminder that what we do has a ripple effect. We may be placing one dog, but that dog becomes part of an entire family’s story.”

That regional devotion mirrors Colorado’s wider obsession with the breed. Every February, on National Golden Retriever Day, thousands of goldens and their humans descend on Washington Avenue in Golden for “Goldens in Golden” — a sprawling sea of wagging tails of all shades of golden, group photos, and collective joy. Lucy, my mom and I have been in the thick of that crowd for two years straight. Walking those historic streets alongside thousands of goldens is a vivid reminder of how deep this joyful community runs.

Looking to the future

Looking ahead, GRRR’s vision remains focused on sustainable quality over raw volume. As rising veterinary expenses continue to challenge animal welfare organizations nationwide, GRRR’s core priority is maintaining its high standard of medical care while continuing to invest in its facility, volunteer network, and donor community. For Bates and her team, the goal is to deepen their long-standing motto — A Golden Retriever Can Change Your Life — inviting the Denver community to adopt, volunteer, donate, or simply share a dog’s story.

Walking out of Phoebe’s Place with Lucy, it became evident that Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies represents the very best of Colorado’s dog-loving spirit. For 30 years, the team has worked tirelessly to turn hard circumstances into fresh starts. They didn’t just hand me a leash — they gave me a place in a 30-year legacy of human kindness, and a little magic in the sky with diamonds. As I write these final words, Lucy’s head is resting lightly on my lap. My world wrapped in golden fuzz — sometimes on a leash, sometimes running in her yard, but forever right at home.