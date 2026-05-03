Opinion | Reader Response

Reader: Denver Homes Not Losing Value, They’re Becoming Realistically Priced

Values dropped 2.2 percent from February 2025 to February 2026, according to a new report.
By Patricia CalhounMay 3, 2026
A row of old homes with lush lawns in east-central Denver

Flickr/Scott Partee
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Although still relatively high compared to non-coastal cities, Denver home prices have been consistently dropping.

In fact, Denver home values dropped 2.2 percent from February 2025 to February 2026, the steepest slide of any metro in the country, according to the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Price Index, a monthly barometer for real estate professionals. Denver’s fall is worse than those of Tampa (2.1 percent), Seattle (2 percent), Phoenix (1.8 percent) and eight other metros. It’s also far from the national average of change in home value, which went up 0.7 percent on an annual basis in February.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post regarding this latest real estate news, readers play the numbers game. Says Tyler:

They’re not losing value, they’re just becoming realistically priced.

Responds Christian:

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When something is x one day and y the next day, and y is less than x, that’s a loss of value.

Wonders Nathan:

Losing value or finally going back to pre-inflationary pandemic prices?

Offers Brian:

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Breaking news: Prices have fallen 4 percent after spiking 80 percent. Buy now!

Adds Skyler:

The one thing good happening; I hope it all collapses to hell to create a heaven for us. I am watching the rent prices drop faster in real time in the last month more than the last ten years . Loovvveee it with my whole heart.

Counters Hope:

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They’re only dropping for new renters, fyi. Your neighbors who have been living there for over three years still pay almost $2k for the same thing you’re getting for less than $1400.

Concludes Rod:

This is just the start. They are building everywhere right now. Once the boomers start dying off, there’s going to be a huge surplus of homes on the market.

What do you think about current housing prices? Has the value of your home dropped? Has your rent dropped? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.

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Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12’s public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.

patricia.calhoun@westword.com

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