There's no wrong way to celebrate at Improper City.

One of the great things about life in Colorado is how easy it is to enjoy the state’s (very) great outdoors…from a seat at an outside watering hole. Beer gardens abound around town, as do rooftop bars. But while they can certainly deliver the brews and the views, they can feel a little restricted. The ground floor, meanwhile, offers not only much more space but also more activities and beverages with which to toast life in Colorado.

Whether you’re interested in day drinking, night noshing or just playing games, Antony Bruno recently served up a roster of our favorite patios in metro Denver right now.

On the , readers poured out plenty of opinions in response. Says Sally:

I don’t know how you missed it, but thanks for not mentioning my go-to. Shhh: I don’t want my favorite outdoor bar to get any more crowded.”

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Adds Vince:

I don’t like dive bars. Glad there are more spots these days to get good real drinks.

Responds Wayne:

The bars in Denver are too “richy high class.” The best bars to go to are the holes in the wall, like the Yamhill Pub in Portland. Or Yazoos down by the Mission. Unless you’re serving gourmet craft beer, you have no excuse to be an “elitist” bar. I’m not spending fifteen bucks on a cocktail I can make at home.

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Suggests Kayla:

Just buy a six-pack and hang out on 16th. There. I saved you $50.

Notes Antony:

Plenty of places to get $4 beers and mixed drinks. If you want fancy, plenty of places for that, too.

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Shares Ellis:

I can projectile vomit White Russians from the 17th floor!

Notes Joe:

Westword is hilarious. The last post I saw was “one reader says 70% of Denver bars are pretentious with overpriced cocktails.” Now, this is actually a better article, because Denver has some very nice bars and great dives as well.

Concludes Adam:

I just wanted to commend the author of these establishment descriptions. So well-written, they made me want to hit three spots in particular.

What did you think of Antony Bruno’s list? What did we miss? What’s your favorite patio in Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.