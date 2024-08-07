 Artichokes Are All Over Denver Restaurant Menus Right Now | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Artichokes Are All Over Denver Menus Right Now

We heart this trend.
August 7, 2024
Olive & Finch's Cherry Creek location has grilled artichoke on the dinner menu.
Olive & Finch's Cherry Creek location has grilled artichoke on the dinner menu. Molly Martin

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$800
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

As we enjoy the last six weeks of summer, peaches and tomatoes are (rightfully) getting a lot of attention in both home and professional kitchens. But there's another vegetable that's been having a moment on menus at some of our favorite restaurants: artichokes.

"Artichokes are back," I declared to a friend after running across yet another artichoke dish.

"Did they ever go away?" my friend replied. Fair point. Grilled artichokes are a staple on many steakhouse menus and, of course, spinach and artichoke dip has been a crowd-pleasing appetizer, particularly at chains, for decades. But artichokes themselves haven't really been considered trendy since...the '80s?

Over the past month, though, I've eaten more artichokes than I have in years, and I'm pretty happy about it. My first artichoke encounter of 2024 came when I visited the Cherry Creek location of Olive & Finch for a taste of its recently launched dinner menu. At the top of the starters list is a classic grilled artichoke paired with lemon caper aioli for $12.

"I don't remember the last time I had a grilled artichoke," I commented as I scraped the tender meat with my teeth.
click to enlarge grilled artichoke
Garlicky grilled artichoke at La Forêt.
Molly Martin
Just a few days later, though, I was eating another grilled artichoke, this time at the French-inspired La Forêt, which opened in the former Beatrice & Woodsley space in March. Its indulgent version is doused in garlic butter and comes with a grilled lemon and remoulade.

I highly recommend popping in, grabbing a seat at the bar and ordering one during pastis hour (4 to 5 p.m.) for $7, along with an order of truffle-zested fries ($5) and a cornichon spritz ($12).
click to enlarge a salad
At Wildflower, artichokes come in salad form.
Molly Martin
Over at Wildflower in LoHi — which is dishing up some very impressive dishes and drinks in a space that's made for romantic date nights — large chunks of grilled artichokes play a starring role in an olive-forward salad comprised of gigante beans, grapes, pea shoots and fennel with a Castelvetrano tapenade.

My favorite recent artichoke encounter, though, was at Saverina, the new Italian restaurant inside the also-new Kimpton Claret Hotel in the Denver Tech Center. Former Citizen Rail executive chef Christian Graves has a lot of experience with meat, but his vegetable expertise is on display here — and includes one of the best Caesar salads in town. But you should start your Saverina meal with the delicate, fried Roman-style baby artichokes ($19) with lemon aioli. Tender and creamy inside with flaky bits of crunchy leaves, these bite-sized beauties are a treat.
click to enlarge fried baby artichokes
Fried baby artichokes at Saverina.
Molly Martin
Other spots to get an artichoke fix:

Hillstone and its sister restaurant, Cherry Creek Grill, famously offer a $20 grilled heirloom artichoke from Castroville, California. "Highly seasonal, we'll serve them whenever they're available," the menu notes.

We recently reported on some big news from the Crafted Concepts restaurant group, which is closing Stoic & Genuine and passing Ultreia and Bistro Vendôme to new operating partners. Meanwhile, founders Jen Jasinski and Beth Gruitch will be focusing on Rioja, where one of the signature dishes over the past twenty years has been the artichoke tortelloni in white truffle brodo with aged Manchego (seven pieces for $27 or three for $14).

One of the best sandwich spots in town, Mead Street Provisions, has a grilled artichoke with roasted garlic lemon aioli on the menu for $15.

The classic grilled version of the vegetable is also a staple at old-school red sauce joint Gaetano's, where it comes with garlic aioli and clarified butter.

If this rise of the artichoke signals the end of the relentless wave of Brussels sprouts on menus, I'm 100 percent behind it.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
The Best Bites We Had Last Month

Recommended

The Best Bites We Had Last Month

By Molly Martin
Kitchen Comeback: It's a Second Act for Both Ace Eat Serve and Its New Chef

Food & Drink News

Kitchen Comeback: It's a Second Act for Both Ace Eat Serve and Its New Chef

By Molly Martin
Big Changes at Crafted Concepts: Stoic &amp; Genuine Closing, New Operating Partners at Ultreia, Bistro Vendôme

Openings & Closings

Big Changes at Crafted Concepts: Stoic & Genuine Closing, New Operating Partners at Ultreia, Bistro Vendôme

By Patricia Calhoun
Taste Test: Is Pizza Hut's New Tavern-Style Pie as Good as Our Favorite Local Spot?

Food & Drink News

Taste Test: Is Pizza Hut's New Tavern-Style Pie as Good as Our Favorite Local Spot?

By Ryan Pachmayer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation