While many restaurants have cut back on hours in the years since the pandemic, as rising labor and ingredient costs put a strain on their businesses, three recently decided to expand.
Olive & Finch, chef Mary Nguyen's fast-casual daytime eatery, has long been a favorite for breakfast and lunch. Now, starting May 24, the Cherry Creek outpost at 3390 East First Avenue will open for dinner service from 3 to 9 p.m. daily.
Diners can get 50 percent off the new dinner menu (while supplies last) from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26. The lineup includes salads and sandwiches, tartines, flatbreads, shareable starters and plates, all priced under $20.
Highlights include dan dan noodles with spicy pork; cacio e pepe flatbread; steak frites; the Seville tartine with tuna conserva on rosemary-garlic sourdough; bucatini pasta with tomato sugo, whipped ricotta, basil and spicy breadcrumbs; and the Full of Seoul crispy chicken sandwich.
There are also several new lunch menu items on offer, including tonkatsu (panko-crusted pork loin with tonkatsu sauce, rice and side salad); katsudon, which is tonkatsu over an omelet served with rice and a rich broth; and katsu curry, or tonkatsu with root vegetables in a spicy and sweet sauce.
French dip, which is one of the best in town. "The menu features some great brunch classics with local ingredients such as River Bear bacon, Grateful Bread and Mountain Man Micro Farms," notes executive chef Daniel Mangin.
American Elm also updated its brunch beverage program, which now includes bottomless mimosas and punch bowls for groups of four to eight that highlight the restaurant's surprising penchant for making great tiki drinks.