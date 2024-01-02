Pierogi Restaurant Closes Up Shop on East Colfax

There aren't many options for pierogi in the metro area, and now one of our favorites is saying goodbye. Katherine and Jeremy Yurek founded Baba & Pop's as a mobile eatery, gaining fans at farmers' markets and on the food-truck scene before finally opening their own place.
For three years, they searched for the right location for a brick-and-mortar, which they finally found at 9945 East Colfax Avenue with help from the Aurora Small Business Development Center. The restaurant made its debut on March 13, 2020, just four days before all restaurants were ordered to close for indoor dining because of COVID-19.
But Baba & Pop's was able to make it through, selling bags of frozen pierogi through the shutdown. Favorites include the one with the classic potato and cheese filling, as well as the Colorado-inspired chile relleno pierogi stuffed with roasted Hatch green chiles, Monterey Jack cheese and black pepper. As eateries reopened, we fell for its full menu of Polish specialties like cabbage rolls and sauerkraut soup.
in an Instagram post. "We are packing up our Pierogi Making Gear and leaving Colorado to open our new production kitchen in Florence, South Carolina!"
And fans can still stock up on frozen pierogi: Baba & Pop's will be selling its inventory for $15 per bag from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. January 2-4.
"We will miss all of our amazing customers," the Instagram post concludes. "We are so blessed to have had the opportunity to share our family’s traditions with all of you."