This Week in Beer: Live Slow Evicted, Grandma's House Closing and More

Live Slow Brewing Evicted From Planned Wheat Ridge LocationThe Story: The brewery and bowling-alley combo at Gold's Marketplace in Wheat Ridge has been a work in progress since 2022. But now, its space is up for grabs again.
The Scoop: The project has been mired in disaster from the start. Live Slow's primary owner, Grant Babb, is currently being sued by his former employer, Joyride Brewing, which alleges that he made unauthorized and improper decisions with over a million dollars of its funds when he was the company manager. While the eviction could open up a path for another brewery to occupy the location at 2625 Kipling Street, that is no guarantee — though the brewery equipment is on-site and available. The space is also a natural fit for a restaurant and includes six bowling lanes. It is being listed by Lorenzo Harris of JLL.
Grandma's House Is ClosingThe Story: The brewery, which opened on South Broadway in 2014 and is known for its kitschy decor and fun events, will close by the end of April.
The Scoop: In a social media post announcing the news, the brewery blasts its landlords as "possibly the worst in all of Denver," but also notes that a variety of factors played a part in the decision to shut down. It also hints at the possibility of reopening in a different location: "What does the future hold for Grandma? She is going to take some much needed time to relax and reflect on her next move, as she isn't the same lady she was back in 2014, and Denver isn't exactly the same cowtown it was either." It has not yet announced a specific closing date.
Ninth Annual Colorado Pint Day Is April 10The Story: Over 225 breweries are participating in the Ninth Annual Colorado Pint Day on Wednesday, April 10 — the most ever.
The Scoop: Participating breweries will be selling this year's limited glassware, and $1 from each sale goes back to the Colorado Brewers Guild, a cornerstone organization that helps promote, protect and propel independent craft brewers in Colorado. Local artists compete every year, submitting designs based on different themes. This year's winner is Rhyan Montgomery, a beertender at Ramblebine Brewing in Grand Junction. The theme this round was spring skiing and pond skimming.
More Upcoming Events
WeldWerks Brewing Ninth Anniversary
Friday, April 5, through Sunday, April 7
WeldWerks Brewing
508 8th Avenue, Greeley
WeldWerks is gearing up for a three-day celebration. Both Medianoche Reserve (2024) and Medianoche PVW23 will be released and on draft on Friday. Saturday features a tour with brewery founder Neil Fisher, where attendees can enjoy samples right off the brite tank as well as straight from a barrel. Sunday's main event is a $40 brunch that includes three menu items and two beverages. And for the entire weekend, Weldwerks's staple food truck from its early days, the Tramp About, will be cooking up fan favorites like po'boys and Cubanos.
Mardi Gras Party & World's Tiniest Mardi Gras Parade
Saturday, April 6
Call to Arms Brewing
4526 Tennyson Street
Starting at noon, Rolling Smoke BBQ will be on hand with barbecue. At 1 p.m., 300 pounds of crawfish will be boiled; at 3 p.m., Out of Line Brass will offer a raucous brass music performance leading into the main event, the World's Tiniest Mardi Gras Parade. It features floats created by local breweries, and attendees are encouraged to join them as they parade up and down Tennyson Street's alley. This is truly one of the more over-the-top and ridiculous brewery events of the season!
Lady Justice Brewing Grand Opening
Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7
Lady Justice Brewing
3242 South Acoma Street, Englewood
Lady Justice is celebrating its new Englewood digs with an official grand-opening weekend complete with food trucks, live music and plenty of beer. It's sure to be a fun way to welcome the brewery to a new neighborhood after it moved out of its Colfax space in late February.
Total Solar Eclipse — Five Year Vertical
Monday, April 8, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Burns Family Artisan Ales BarrelHouse
2505 West 2nd Avenue
Burns Family is opening the doors to the BarrelHouse on a rare Monday to celebrate the eclipse. The event will feature five consecutive vintages of its Solar Eclipse barrel-aged stout, plus Ode To Yggdrasil Solar Eclipse (a four times barrel-aged imperial stout); there will also be hors d'oeuvres and the opportunity to purchase rare bottles of Solar Eclipse up to twenty years old. Tickets, $60, must be purchased in advance; sales close 48 hours before the event begins.
Beer of the WeekLucid AF IPA from Liquid Mechanics Brewing, West Coast IPA, 7.1 percent ABV
From the Brewery: Our vision of the perfect West Coast IPA. Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo hops.
From the Glass: This beer pours a light gold, fairly clear but also obviously unfiltered. The sticky mouthfeel is apparent up front, with some honey notes managing to come through and balance the intense dank pine and citrus hops flavors. Mark Crowder, owner of Mile High Wine Cellars (where I purchased this can), says that it's consistently one of the best-selling IPAs at the store and a local favorite. That's really no surprise, as packing this much pleasant flavor into a West Coast IPA, without getting too sharp or grassy, is a real treat.
Availability: On draft and to go at the brewery, as well as in local liquor stores.