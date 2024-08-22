This Week in Beer: Events Galore Including Prost's Anniversary, Tour de Fat and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Battle Mountain Brewing Closing
The Story: The Castle Rock brewery's last day will be Saturday, August 31.
The Scoop: The kitchen will remain open, and bands will be playing their final sets throughout the last week. The closure comes on the heels of another Castle Rock brewery, Burly Brewing, shuttering earlier this month.
Prost Brewing's 12th Anniversary
Friday, August 23, 7 p.m. through the weekend.
All Prost Brewing locations
Prost is turning twelve and leaning into that theme with $12 brats and $12 liters all weekend long. You can also enter to win a backyard biergarten kit complete with an outdoor eighty-quart wheeled patio cooler, a case of Prost beer and two sausage four-packs.
Aurora Comedy Show — Amber Autry
Friday, August 23, 8 to 10 p.m.
Milieu Fermentation
2101 Ursula Street, Aurora
Amber Autry, Nashville-based comedian and co-host of the podcast I'm Fine, It's Fine, is bringing her show to Colorado. General admission tickets are $20 and VIP seating (options for front row or not front row) are $40.
Lakewood Brewery Collective
Saturday, August 24, noon to 11 p.m.
WestFax Brewing Company
6733 West Colfax Avenue
Enjoy beers from Lakewood breweries WestFax Brewing, Old 121 Brewhouse, Green Mountain Beer, 6 & 40 Brewery and Landlocked Ales. Glassware is just $3 with a beer purchase, or $5 outright. There will also be limited T-shirts, the Sokare food truck, and music from Awkward Handshakes and Cottonwood Drifters. Patrons will be able to vote for their favorite beer, with the winning brewery coming away with a trophy as well as bragging rights. With home-field advantage and a hazy IPA in the friendly competition, WestFax is the early favorite.
Tour de Fat 25th Anniversary
Saturday, August 24, noon
New Belgium Brewing
500 Linden Street, Fort Collins
The bicycle parade celebrates its 25th anniversary. A morning costumed parade will be followed by entertainment back at the brewery starting at noon. Expect contests, games and music, including headliner Paul Cauthen.
Stoutfest: Mr. Sandman Edition
Saturday, August 24, 2 p.m.
River North Brewery
6021 Washington Street
River North is tapping its Mr. Sandman Imperial stout and releasing up to eight variants of the beer.
Over Yonder's Phish Dick's Countdown Extravaganza!
Wednesday, August 28
Over Yonder Brewing
18455 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
Over Yonder, which fully embraces its love of the jam-band scene, will release its final two special beers before Phish plays its annual run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend. The release is "Day 0" of the festival, the day before music begins, and includes a D6 NEIPA, which is the 17th version of this rotating hop beer. The beer includes Nectaron, El Dorado and Riwaka hops. The beer is named after one of Page McConnell's keyboards, the Hohner Clavinet D6. The second beer is called Stairway to the Stars, a hazy double IPA with Galaxy, Citra and Mosaic hops. Over Yonder says that it will "elevate you to the stars."
From the Brewery: Seasonal double IPA.
From the Glass: Fruity, with some orange citrus and tea-like flavors. A toasty malt component provides a bit of balance to the higher alcohol, but make no mistake — this beer drinks a lot lighter than it is listed. A touch of caramel hits the palate as it warms, but it's on and off the tongue quickly, making it a pleasant piece of depth in a well-structured beer.
Availability: On draft and in cans at the brewery (200 Peach Avenue in Palisade)